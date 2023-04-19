Would rock star Dee Snider be considered a drag queen in his iconic Twisted Sister stage makeup according to the wording of proposed and so-called drag show bans that, per CNN, are now working their way through GOP-led state legislatures across the U.S.?

That's the point that Snider, the Twisted Sister lead singer who's also a solo artist and author on top of being a fierce proponent of free expression, gestured to in recent posts he made on Twitter.

"You know I haven't worn the Twisted Sister Makeup in many years," the musician tweeted Monday (April 17) in response to a Montana bill that would restrict drag shows, "but now I'm tempted to put it back on!"

READ MORE: Dee Snider Explains Why Twisted Sister Will Actually Reunite Again in 2024

The following day, the musician reiterated, "I took off the [Twisted Sister] makeup more than a decade ago, but in light of the current stupidity in the USA it just might be time to start wearing it again!"

The Montana law would restrict "obscene performances" by "male or female performers who adopt flamboyant or parodic feminine personas with glamorous makeup and exaggerated costumes," according to the bill's wording, which was highlighted to Snider by a follower.

"The bullying minority is getting away with murder and it is time for the true majority to start pushing back…HARD!" the Twisted Sister rocker said in another tweet.

Drag Show Bans in the U.S.

In February, Tennessee became the first U.S. state to enact such a law. Senate Bill 3, also called the Tennessee drag ban, sharply restricts public "adult cabaret performance" in the state. However, a judge temporarily blocked the law, as The New York Times reported.

"My band would not be allowed to perform," Snider explained to Yahoo! in an interview two weeks ago. "We would fall under that heading, the new rule, if they pass these rules — men wearing lipstick, nail polish and makeup."

READ MORE: Country Star Violently Destroys Bud Light Can to Queen Cover Song, Doesn't See the Irony

He further illustrates, "I was heterosexual, and I still had a lot of issues with a lot of people because I wore the things I wore in the '70s and even into the '80s. So, I've been on the receiving end. I get what they go through. … I'm very in favor of free expression on every level."

Twisted Sister reunited on Jan. 26 at the Metal Hall of Fame for their first concert since the glam metal band initially called it quits in 2016. They are expected to perform again.

Want more rock and metal news? Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to stay abreast of the latest.