Last night (Jan. 26) at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame charity gala, Twisted Sister played a brief reunion show, their first since late 2016.

The event took play at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California and was hosted by Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. In addition to Twisted Sister, former Skid Row legend Sebastian Bach, classic Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, Raven and guitarist Chris Impellitteri were also inducted.

The veteran group, comprised of classic members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza as well as drumming icon Mike Portnoy, who played with the group in 2015 and 2016 in the wake of A.J. Pero's death.

Twisted Sister, Metal Hall of Fame Elyse Jankowski, Getty Images loading...

The three-song set began with "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll," followed by the fan-favorite "Under the Blade" and, finally, the all-time self-empowerment anthem, "We're Not Gonna Take It."

Snider, who will turn 68 in mid-March, exhibited his usual form — boundless energy and remarkably powerful pipes — as the rest of the band ripped through the songs with an equal amount of force.

Prior to the reunion performance, Snider was asked by radio host Full Metal Jackie about whether or not this gig could lead to additional Twisted Sister shows. "I know some of the other band members are hoping so," the singer acknowledged, but eased back personally when he added, "I'm one of those people that say, 'Once you say you retire, you retire. That's it. There's no coming back.'"

Of course, a short set at an induction ceremony is a bit different than plotting a fully-fledged reunion. Meanwhile, Snider is keeping busy, at work on his first fiction novel (about toxic masculinity), directing a movie and is even involved with a couple of animated kids' TV shows.

Twisted Sister, "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" — Jan. 26, 2023 at Metal Hall of Fame

Twisted Sister, "Under the Blade" — Jan. 26, 2023 at Metal Hall of Fame

Twisted Sister, "We're Not Gonna Take It" — Jan. 26, 2023 at Metal Hall of Fame