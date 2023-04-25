2023 Welcome to Rockville Set Times + Stage Assignments Announced

Have you got your trip to Daytona Beach booked? We're closing in on the 2023 edition of the Welcome to Rockville Festival and festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the full weekend set times and stage assignments for each act. With a music weekend that features Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Slipknot, Pantera, Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, The Cult and plenty more, you'll want to make sure you see your favorite bands, so start mapping out your musical adventure below.

The fun starts on May 17 for festival campers with a campground pre-party set to take place on the DWPresents Stage led by Hatebreed. Along with the DWPresents Stage, there are three other main stages for each of the following days - the Space Zebra Stage, the Octane Stage and the Rockvillian Stage. You can see who is playing where and at what time over the weekend below.

Wednesday, May 17 (Campground Pre-Party for Campers Only)

DWPresents Stage

10:15PM - Hatebreed

9:25PM - The Word Alive

8:35PM - Catch Your Breath

7:45PM - Conquer Divide

7:00PM - Feast For The Crows

Thursday, May 18

Space Zebra Stage

10:15PM - Slipknot

8:05PM - The Cult

6:25PM - Bullet For My Valentine

4:55PM - Avatar

3:40PM - Brutus

2:30PM - Bloodywood

1:20PM - Silly Goose

Octane Stage

9:10PM - Rob Zombie

7:10PM - Puscifer

5:40PM - Trivium

4:15PM - Black Stone Cherry

3:05PM - Austin Meade

1:55PM - Rain City Drive

Rockvillian Stage

8:00PM - Suicidal Tendencies

6:30PM - Band-Maid

5:00PM - Stray From The Path

3:40PM - Vended

2:30PM - Wargasm

1:25PM - Widow7

DWPresents Stage

7:10PM - Converge

5:35PM - Rivals

4:15PM - Malevolence

3:05PM - Budderside

1:55PM - Conquer Divide

12:55PM - Nevertel

Friday, May 19

Space Zebra Stage

10:15 PM - Avenged Sevenfold

8:15PM - Hardy

6:30PM - Motionless In White

5:10PM - Badflower

3:55PM - The Warning

2:45PM - Tigercub

Octane Stage

9:10PM - Evanescence

7:20PM - I Prevail

5:45PM - Sleeping With Sirens

4:30PM - Ayron Jones

3:20PM - Des Rocs

2:10PM - Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

Rockvillian Stage

8:10PM - Memphis May Fire

6:40PM - Bones UK

5:15PM - Born Of Osiris

3:50PM - Mothica

2:45PM - Ryan Oakes

1:40PM - Until I Die

DWPresents Stage

7:20PM - From Ashes To New

5:50PM - Varials

4:30PM - Tallah

3:15PM - Slay Squad

2:10PM - Bastradane

1:10PM - As You Were

Saturday, May 20

Space Zebra Stage

10:15PM - Pantera

7:55PM - Alice Cooper

6:15PM - Jason Bonham

4:50PM - Rival Sons

3:35PM - The Bronx

2:25PM - Dead Poet Society

Octane Stage

9:00PM - Godsmack

7:00PM - Chevelle

5:30PM - Alter Bridge

4:10PM - Pop Evil

3:00PM - Zero 9:36

1:50PM - The Violent

Rockvillian Stage

7:55PM - Knocked Loose

6:25PM - Suicide Silence

5:00PM - Poorstacy

3:35PM - Ho99o9

2:25PM - Dayseeker

1:20PM - Hammerhedd

DWPresents Stage

7:05PM - Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y

5:45PM - Sepultura

4:20PM - Maylene & The Sons Of Disaster

3:00PM - Kreator

1:50PM - Starcrawler

12:50PM - Ottto

Sunday, May 21

Space Zebra Stage

9:50PM - Tool

7:20PM - Incubus

5:35PM - The Mars Volta

4:15PM - Grandson

3:05PM - Anti-Flag

1:55PM - Holy Wars

Octane Stage

8:35PM - Deftones

6:25PM - Coheed & Cambria

4:55PM - Pennywise

3:40PM - Senses Fail

2:30PM - Nova Twins

1:20PM - Point North

Rockvillian Stage

7:20PM -Ghostemane

5:45PM - Sueco

4:20PM - Filter

3:05PM - Angel Du$t

2:00PM - Bob Vylan

12:55PM - Reddstar

DWPresents Stage

6:35PM - Deafheaven

4:55PM - Attila

3:40PM - nothing,nowhere.

2:30PM - Capital Theatre

1:25PM - Uncured

12:30PM - The American Love Story

The Welcome to Rockville Festival will take place at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, the weekend of May 18-21. A very limited number of passes for the weekend are still available here.

Attendees can also create a personalized festival schedule with alerts and find all Welcome To Rockville details via the festival’s official mobile app presented by Lyte, which is available for download now at: https://welcometorockville.com/mobileapp/