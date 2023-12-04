Sonic Temple 2024 Headliners + Full Lineup Revealed

Rock on! The 2024 Sonic Temple lineup has been revealed by festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents, and this year we get an extra stage and an additional 40 bands playing the four-day music weekend. Sonic Temple returns to Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium the weekend of May 16-19, with headliners Disturbed, The Original Misfits, Pantera and Slipknot.

And to further whet your appetite, you can also look for performances from Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, Falling in Reverse, Sleep Token, Rise Against, 311, Seether, In This Moment, Mudvayne, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, Kerry King, Mr. Bungle, Theory of a Deadman, Anthrax and many more. In total, there will be 120 acts playing this year's Sonic Temple, so by the time the weekend is over you should be sufficiently rocked!

David Draiman of Disturbed says, “We can’t wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again. Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us.”

“Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus,” adds Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. “We're beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It’s our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come.”

To get a closer look at the daily lineups, head below.

Thursday (May 16)

Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, Theory of a Deadman, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Nita Strauss

Judas Priest, Kerry King, The Ghost Inside, Nova Twins, Taipei Houston, Bob Vylan, Tim Montana

Cypress Hill, Electric Callboy, Enter Shikari, The Chats, Magnolia Park, Jehnny Beth, Militarie Gun, Lo Spirit

Machine Head, August Burns Red, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Fire From the Gods, Miss May I, Imminence, SIM, Hotbox

Friday (May 17)

The Original Misfits, Falling In Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, Dirty Honey, Nonpoint, Point North

Rise Against, Sum 41, Black Veil Brides, Movements, Terror, Scow. Gel

Mr. Bungle, Code Orange, Drain, Kid Kapichi, Rain City Drive, Fleshwater, The Chisel, YXZ

Avatar, Atreyu, Soulfly, Lacuna Coil, New Years Day, I See Stars, Gideon, Fuming Mouth

Saturday (May 18)

Pantera, Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Starset, Living Colour, Saint Asonia, Flat Back

Sleep Token, In This Moment, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Kittie, Destroy Boys, Calva Louise, Vukoki

Polyphia, The Amity Affliction, Polaris, Currents, Spite, Bodysnatcher, Thrown, Dying Wish

Slaughter to Prevail, In Flames, Apocalyptica, Kublai Khan TX, Harms Way, Empire State Bastard, Catch Your Breath, Mike's Dead

Sunday (May 19)

Limp Bizkit, A Day to Remember, Royal Blood, Bad Religion, Saliva, Sleep Theory

311, Architects, Wage War, Of Mice & Men, Reignwolf, Kim Dracula, Blind Channel

Clutch, Baroness, Helmet, Red Fang, Crobot, Plush, Moon Fever, Return to Trust

Tech N9ne, L7, All That Remains, While She Sleeps, Taproot, Bad Nerves, Dead Poet Society, Eva Under Fire

How Do I Get Tickets?

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 8) at 10AM ET with payment plans available for just $10 down at the Sonic Temple website. In addition, an exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins this Wednesday (Dec. 6) at 10AM ET. Sign up now for access here. You can also visit the site for camping passes and the JamPack hotel package.

2024 Sonic Temple Lineup

sonic temple 2024 admat Danny Wimmer Presents loading...