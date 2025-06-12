A new study has revealed which metal bands are favorites among graduating high school seniors.

Study Shows Music Tastes Of Recent Graduates

The study conducted by K12 looked into metadata from Spotify playlists themed around graduation or the "class of 2025." A group of recent high school graduates was also surveyed.

The goal was to get a better understanding of what the class of 2025 was listening to as they wrapped up their high school careers.

Results of the study were broken down to show top genres, artists and songs among graduating seniors.

High School Seniors' Favorite Metal Bands

Results released by K12 showed to top three acts in each music genre. The top three for metal are:

3. Slipknot

2015 Rock in Rio - Day 05 Getty Images loading...

2. Metallica

Metallica Performs At State Farm Stadium Getty Images loading...

1. Deftones

Deftones In Concert - New York, NY Getty Images loading...

Despite Deftones coming in at No. 1, they did not land a song among the top 10 songs on graduation playlists. The top spot there went to "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.

Favorite Rock Acts Among High School Seniors

When it comes to rock music, high school seniors preferred old over new. Not a single modern act landed in the top three for the genre.

The top three rock acts among graduating high school seniors are:

3. Fleetwood Mac

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

2. The Beatles

Juke Box Beatles Getty Images loading...

1. Queen

Queen Live Getty Images loading...

More modern rock acts did show up in other parts of the survey's results.

In the list of top artists that helped grads through high school, Arctic Monkeys and Paramore came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Paramore was also ranked seventh among artists that "make grads feel ready for the future."

Congrats to all of this year's high school graduates!!