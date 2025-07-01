‘Stay the F–k Out’ – Slipknot Launch Sassy New Mystery Website With Countdown

Slipknot have launched yet another new mystery website, so it appears they're teasing something.

In the spring of 2024, Slipknot created the website youcantkillme.com just before announcing an intimate show at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, Calif. to kick off their 25th anniversary tour.

Slipknot Launch New Mystery Website

As pointed out by a fan on Slipknot's Reddit page, that particular website now redirects to a different one — 742617000027.net. The home page for the site reads, "Worse forwards than backwards," and there's a text box you can type in with an "Enter" button next to it.

Apparently, a password needs to be entered into the text box. Upon entering the band's name, a sentence pops up underneath the box that reads, "You have nothing to contribute so stay the fuck out."

One sleuth on Reddit seemingly figured out the password, though, or at least one way to access more of the site. They typed "comeplaydying" into the text box, and upon doing so, a pop-up appears on the page that reads:

"Intrusion Detected.

You are being observed.

By continuing, you consent to:

Your actions being tracked

Your data being harvested

And your identity being marked for future contact.

You also agree to immediate ownership and full responsibility for the contents of the box — should it find you."

The unlocked page features blurred artwork of the band from their self-titled era, as you can see late and departed members such as Joey Jordison and Chris Fehn in the image. A countdown is displayed under the image, and there is music playing in the background as well.

What Could Slipknot Be Teasing?

One fan on the aforementioned Reddit thread suggested that a 25th anniversary box set of the band's 1999 release Slipknot is underway. Considering the website is named after the opening instrumental track on the album and the page tab has the year "1999" on it, this is a fair guess.

Additionally, another fan noted in the same thread that "Come play dying" was a phrase that appeared on the Digipak versions of Slipknot back in the day.

The countdown ends sometime on July 21, so stay tuned.

The band has been touring in support of Slipknot's 25th anniversary since April of last year. Their last show took place June 29 in Portugal, and their only other scheduled show for 2025 as of now is at the INKcarceration festival later this month.