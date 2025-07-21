Fans Confused + Frustrated After Slipknot’s Countdown Timer Ends

UPDATE: It now appears that the mysterious Slipknot website was going to reveal a 25th anniversary "blood filled" vinyl box set surrounding their 1999 self-titled release. However, the run was limited to only 100 units worldwide and almost immediately sold out.

The set featured exclusive new artwork and unseen imagery captured from the band's personal archives, 59 total recordings including the band's Indigo Ranch demos, mixes, live versions and other rarities and nine new Slipknot collectors photo cards. The vinyl LPs, six in all, were colored red.

As you might expect, there were some angered fan responses upon learning of the payoff and how quickly the box set sold out.

So what exactly happened with Slipknot's mystery website countdown timer hit zero? A lot of fans were left confused and frustrated as it appeared whatever reveal plans the band had were foiled by server issues and nothing was announced on their website or various socials.

What Had Slipknot Been Teasing?

The remains the big mystery, but fans were seemingly dialed into the cryptic teaser site https://742617000027.net/ that had surfaced in late June that featured a countdown clock that was set to expire on July 21 at 3PM ET / 12N PT.

Much of the speculation surrounding the site had been that the group was revealing plans for their 25th anniversary deluxe edition set celebrating their 1999 self-titled album.

READ MORE: The Songs That Slipknot Has Never Played Live

The website opened with shared words that read, "Worse forwards than backwards" and a text box with an enter button next to it. Fans quickly deciphered that to enter the site, you needed the password: comeplaydying.

A pop-up page noting a supposed intrusion and the reveal that your actions are being tracked follows. But eventually the unlocked page featured blurred artwork of the band from their 1999 self-titled album era.

What Happened When Slipknot's Mystery Site Countdown Hit Zero?

As you can see, the clock ticked down to zero, but when fans went to check on what was there, they were met with server issue errors and requests to try again at a later time.

slipknot mystery website hits zero https://742617000027.net loading...

Fans were quick to hop on social media to report the results. "We have officially broke the slipknot countdown," observed one fan. Another indicated that they thought the site no longer existed. Other fans just vented on social media, angered that no reveal was to be found. Meanwhile, a Slipknot Reddit thread seems to have most speculating that the site actually crashed.

If there is eventually a Slipknot reveal that's tied to the site, we'll update this post and let you know the new information.