Watch Jason Momoa Start a Circle Pit During Pantera’s Ozzy Farewell Set

Pantera needed little help working the audience at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert into a frenzy — but just for good measure, actor and event host Jason Momoa leapt into the audience and started a mosh pit during their set.

You can watch video of the incident below.

The groove metal legends — classic-era vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown along with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — opened their set with a furious medley of “Cowboys From Hell” and “Walk.” Near the beginning of “Cowboys From Hell,” Momoa walked off the front of the stage, climbed over the barricade and waded into the audience, where he helped ignite a circle pit near the front of the crowd.

What Else Did Pantera Play at Back to the Beginning?

Anselmo dedicated Pantera’s set to the late Abbott brothers and his former bandmates, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul. Following a pair of originals, Pantera covered two Black Sabbath classics: “Planet Caravan,” which they released on their 1994 album Far Beyond Driven, and “Electric Funeral,” which they recorded for the 2000 Black Sabbath tribute album Nativity in Black.

Pantera are one of several rock and metal legends performing at Saturday’s Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, England. Other big names include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Gojira and Alice in Chains. Various other rockers also formed a handful of supergroups who performed Sabbath classics.

The star-studded concert will end with Ozzy Osbourne’s purported final live performance and a reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup: Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. It marks Ward's first performance with the band since 2005.

You can see all of the day’s setlists here.