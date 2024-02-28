The lineup for the 2024 Aftershock Festival has been revealed!

Ahead of the full festival announcement, it was revealed that metal legends Iron Maiden would be headlining the Oct. 12 date at the music weekend. They'll be joined on the top line by the reunited Slayer, Pantera, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest and Motley Crue and Disturbed.

“There’s been a lot of excited fans out there about our playing a couple of festival dates, so it's great to be able to add this last one," Slayer comment on what is their last festival date of the year.

The 2024 edition will return to Sacramento, California's Discovery Park the weekend of Oct. 10-13. Other top performers over the course of the four-day weekend include Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and more.

“Get ready Sacramento...” says Danny Wimmer of DWP. “This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we’ve ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October...unless I see you in May.”

The daily lineups can be viewed below:

Thursday, Oct. 10

Slayer, Pantera, LIndemann, Halestorm, Ministry, Cypress Hill, Filter, Sevendust, Grandson, Static-X, Insane Clown Posse, Drain, Biohazard, Ho99o9, Hawthorne Heights, Adema, Like a Storm, Orgy, Tim Montana, Reach NYC, Drug Church, Gel, Slothrust, Teen Mortgage, Budderside, Better Lovers, Touche Amore, Jeris Johnson, Stratejacket, Veil of Maya, Descartes a Kant, TX2 and Silly Goose

Friday, Oct. 11

Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Rise Against, Dropkick Murphys, Architects, Mastodon, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, The Warning, Poppy, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Brutus, Lilith Czar, Dead Poet Society, Vended, Juliette and the Licks, Marky Ramone, Taproot, Soul Glo, Capital Theatre, I See Stars, L.S. Dunes, Joey Valence & Brae, The Chisel, Winona Fighter, Local H, Jigsaw Youth, Bayside, D.R.U.G.S., Moonshine Bandits, Hemorage, and Royale Lynn

Saturday, Oct. 12

Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Anthrax, Clutch, Sleeping With Sirens, Coal Chamber, Lorna Shore, Body Count, Tech N9ne, P.O.D., New Years Day, Alien Weaponry, Rival Sons, Alien Ant Farm, CKY, City Morgue, Whitechapel, Show Me the Body, Ill Nino, Nerv, Lo Spirit, Fugitive, Militarie Gun, High Vis, Holy Fawn, Damnage, The Funeral Portrait, Saosin, Bad Wolves, Any Given Sin, Self Deception and Deadlands

Sunday, Oct. 13

Motley Crue, Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, Setther, Nothing More, Skillet, Badflower, Eagles of Death Metal, Flogging Molly, Tom Morello, Shadows Fall, Jinjer, Oxymorrons, Point North, From Ashes to New, Drowning Pool, (hed) p.e., Pup, Set It Off, Citizen Soldier, Holding Absence, Caskets, Low Lives, Resorte, The Armed, Bob Vylan, Powerman 5000, Mike's Dead, Black Map, Fear Factory, Narrow Head, Blame My Youth, Jagger Bonham, and Gozu.

The 2024 edition of Aftershock now adds a fifth stage, allowing the lineup to expand to a whopping 130+ bands in total.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast,” said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. “The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences.”

Early bird passes and hotel packages are currently available for the 2024 edition of the Aftershock Festival.

