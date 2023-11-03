10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2023)

It was a lighter week for new tour announcements, but there's still some pretty big tours announced from some iconic bands. Iron Maiden announced a big 2024 run, Green Day are playing a packed stadium-sized tour with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid and Creed have made good on a massive North American reunion tour.

Meanwhile Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are ready to hit the road again in 2024 for more shows. Plus, additional dates were added to the "Sessanta" celebration of Maynard James Keenan, featuring Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle.

There's still plenty of concerts to choose from, along with a wealth of special shows in the works as well. Which will you be attending? Check out the latest tour announcements below:

Belvedere

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: The dates come in support of the band's Hindsight Is the Sixth Sense album.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 4 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Sufside 7

March 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive

March 7 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Yucca Taproom

March 8 - Oceanside, Calif. @ Pour House Oceanside

March 9 - Torrance, Calif. @ The End

March 10 - Murrieta, Calif. @ Solaris Brewing Co

March 11 - Fullerton, Calif. @ Programme Skate Shop, CA

March 12 - Crockett, Calif. @ Toot’s Tavern

March 13 - Nevada City, Calif. @ Ribald Brewing

March 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Central Saloon

March 16 - Wenatchee, Wash. @ Wally’s House Of Blues

March 17 - Bozeman, Mont. @ Gallatin Labor Temple

Creed

Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven on select dates.

Notes: The band's reunion now extends beyond their cruises to include a full-fledged North American tour as well as a one-day festival event.

Ticketing Info: Here

July 17 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center * =

July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair * =

July 20 — Walker, Minn. @ Moondance Jam * =

July 23 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

July 24 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion + =

July 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live + =

July 27 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

July 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage # =

July 31 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

Aug. 02 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center + =

Aug. 03 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Aug. 06 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Aug. 07— Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center + =

Aug. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center + =

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater x =

Aug. 14 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 16 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Aug. 17 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater + =

Aug. 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion x =

Aug. 21 — Boston, Ma. @ Xfinity Center + =

Aug. 23 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium + =

Aug. 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Aug. 31 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sept. 01 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 06 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^ =

Sept. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion + =

Sept. 13 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center + =

Sept. 14 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

Sept. 16 — Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

Sept. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

+ =

Sept. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 24 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place x =

Sept. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

Sept. 27 — Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

+ 3 Doors Down

^ Daughtry

* Switchfoot

x Tonic

# Big Wreck

= Finger Eleven

Go Ahead and Die

Support Acts: Bodybox, Second Shooter (Jan. 19-28), Half Heard Voices (Feb. 7-22), Madzilla (Mar. 1-10), and Deep Within (Mar. 11-24).

Notes: The band is promoting their sophomore set, Unhealthy Mechanisms

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 19 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ The Rock *

Jan. 20 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill *

Jan. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad *

Jan. 23 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's *

Jan. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street *

Jan. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees *

Jan. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live! *

Jan. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House Of Rock *

Jan. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar *

Jan. 29 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall Side Room

Jan. 30 - FT. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall

Jan. 31 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

Feb. 01 - Winter Park, Fla. @ Conduit

Feb. 02 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Feb. 03 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The EARL

Feb. 05 - West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern

Feb. 06 - Richmond, Va. @ The Camel

Feb. 07 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing ^

Feb. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery ^

Feb. 09 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz ^

Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus ^

Feb. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall ^

Feb. 14 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground ^

Feb. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Song & Dance ^

Feb. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room ^

Feb. 17 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts ^

Feb. 18 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground ^

Feb. 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner ^

Feb. 21 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop ^

Feb. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing ^

Feb. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

Feb. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

Feb. 25 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Feb. 26 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Aquarium

Feb. 27 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBK

Feb. 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

Feb. 29 - Omaha, Neb. @ Wating Room

March 01 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ +

March 02 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater +

March 05 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

March 06 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall +

March 07 - Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux +

March 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation +

March 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre +

March 10 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall +

March 11 - Redding, Calif. @ The Dip ~

March 12 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post ~

March 14 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz ~

March 15 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Atrium At The Catalyst ~

March 16 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's ~

March 18 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing ~

March 19 - North Hollywood, Calif. @ Knitting Factory ~

March 20 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing ~

March 21 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar ~

March 22 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House Concert Hall ~

March 23 - Yuma, Ariz. @ Red Moon Ale House ~

March 24 - Jerome, Ariz. @ Puscifer The Store ~

* - with SECOND SHOOTER

^ - with HALF HEARD VOICES

+ - with MADZILLA

~ - with DEEP WITHIN

Green Day

Support Acts: Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas

Notes: The tour comes in support of Green Day's new Saviors album. The group will also celebrate 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.

Ticketing Info: Here

July 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Aug. 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 7 – Boston, Ma. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Aug. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 20 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheatre !

Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio. – Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

Aug. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion !

Aug. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

Aug. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Sept. 11 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

* Festival Date

! With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

Iron Maiden

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: This new tour cycle, which heavily concentrates on Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 classic Somewhere In Time, kicked off on May 28 in Slovenia

Ticketing Info: Here

Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Oct. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Lynyrd Skynyrd / ZZ Top

Support Acts: Black Stone Cherry and The Outlaws on select dates.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 8 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

March 9 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

March 14 – Greenville, S.C @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

March 16 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena *

March 22 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 23 – Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

March 24 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon Amphitheater

March 28 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

March 29 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 30 – Charleston, W. Va. @ Charleston Coliseum

April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 5 – Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

April 6 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

April 12 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

April 13 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

April 14 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 18 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 19 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

April 20 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Aug. 9 – Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 16 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 17 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 5 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

Sept. 8 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 19 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 21 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Barrett Martin

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The shows come in support of his new book, "THE GREATEST BAND THAT EVER WASN’T: THE STORY OF THE SCREAMING TREES"

Ticketing Info: Here

Nov. 3 - Eugene, Ore. @ John Henry’s

Nov. 5 - Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theater

Nov. 7 - Venice, Calif. @ Venice West

Nov. 8 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish @ House of Blues

Nov. 9 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Art Theatre of Long Beach

Nov. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Nov. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio @ The Factory

Nov. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

Nov. 15 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak (Upstairs)

Nov. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Nov. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Nov. 22 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco

Nov. 24 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

Nov. 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Nov. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

Nov. 27 - Brookyln, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Nov. 28 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom

Nov. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Dec. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Dec. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Dec. 4 - Madison, Wis. @ Bur Oak

Dec. 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ City Winery

Dec. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xbk

Dec. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar

Dec. 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Vultures

Dec. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ

The Ocean

Support Acts: The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Shy, Low

Notes: This marks the band's first North American tour in 10 years.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 07 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Feb. 08 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Feb. 09 – Brooklyn.N.Y. @ Monarch

Feb. 10 – Cambridge, Mass. @ Middle East

Feb. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cafe Campus

Feb. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace

Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Feb. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

Feb. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends Bar

Feb. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Feb. 18 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 20 – Denver, Colo. @ The Bluebird Theatre

Feb. 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Feb. 23 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theatre

Feb. 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 27 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

Feb. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place

March 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

March 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

March 03 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

March 05 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips

March 06 – Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

March 07 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Mach 08 – New Orleans, La. @ Gasa Gasa

March 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

March 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Conduit

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: The group just released their Live in New York live album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Nov. 03 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

Nov. 04 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis – !! SOLD OUT !!

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Feb. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive

Feb. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

Feb. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Third Man Records: Cass Corridor

Feb. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus

Support Acts: Surprise guests expected.

Notes: These newly announced shows are on top of previously announced dates.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 3 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 5 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 30 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

May 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena

May 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 4 - Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Also of Note

* Ayron Jones will head up the "Filthy New Year's Jam" with King Youngblood on Dec. 31, 2023 at the Showbox in Seattle, Washington.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Shadows Fall will mark their 20th anniversary of their The War Within album with a special performance March 16, 2024 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Toadies are finishing up the year with four late December shows playing with Local H. The band will play Texas shows in Austin (Dec. 27, Emo's), San Antonio (Dec. 28, Aztec Theater), Houston (Dec. 29, House of Blues) and Dallas (Dec. 30, The Factory).

Ticketing Info: Here.

* The inaugural Austin Death Fest continues to add to their 2024 lineup. Witch Vomit, Mortuous, Maul, Civerous, Torture Rack and Lunar Chamber will be joining the previous announced headliners Mortiferum as well as Outer Heaven, Tomb Mold and Phobophilic. The festival will be held at The Mohawk in Austin, Texas the weekend of April 27 and 28.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* Chimaira will fire up their live show as the first act revealed tor the 2024 edition of Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival. The festival will take place July 19-21 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Foreigner will headline Barrett-Jackson's inaugural Rock the Block taking place at Westwood of Scottsdale (Ariz.) on Jan. 19, 2024.

Ticketing Info: Here

* U.D.O. had planned to hit the road starting this week in the U.S. but are now postponing their dates until 2024. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stay up to date here.