10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2023)
It was a lighter week for new tour announcements, but there's still some pretty big tours announced from some iconic bands. Iron Maiden announced a big 2024 run, Green Day are playing a packed stadium-sized tour with Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid and Creed have made good on a massive North American reunion tour.
Meanwhile Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are ready to hit the road again in 2024 for more shows. Plus, additional dates were added to the "Sessanta" celebration of Maynard James Keenan, featuring Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle.
There's still plenty of concerts to choose from, along with a wealth of special shows in the works as well. Which will you be attending? Check out the latest tour announcements below:
Belvedere
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: The dates come in support of the band's Hindsight Is the Sixth Sense album.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 4 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Sufside 7
March 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive
March 7 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Yucca Taproom
March 8 - Oceanside, Calif. @ Pour House Oceanside
March 9 - Torrance, Calif. @ The End
March 10 - Murrieta, Calif. @ Solaris Brewing Co
March 11 - Fullerton, Calif. @ Programme Skate Shop, CA
March 12 - Crockett, Calif. @ Toot’s Tavern
March 13 - Nevada City, Calif. @ Ribald Brewing
March 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Central Saloon
March 16 - Wenatchee, Wash. @ Wally’s House Of Blues
March 17 - Bozeman, Mont. @ Gallatin Labor Temple
Creed
Support Acts: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven on select dates.
Notes: The band's reunion now extends beyond their cruises to include a full-fledged North American tour as well as a one-day festival event.
Ticketing Info: Here
July 17 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center * =
July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair * =
July 20 — Walker, Minn. @ Moondance Jam * =
July 23 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =
July 24 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion + =
July 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live + =
July 27 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =
July 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage # =
July 31 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre + =
Aug. 02 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center + =
Aug. 03 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake + =
Aug. 06 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =
Aug. 07— Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center + =
Aug. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + =
Aug. 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center + =
Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater x =
Aug. 14 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =
Aug. 16 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =
Aug. 17 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater + =
Aug. 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion x =
Aug. 21 — Boston, Ma. @ Xfinity Center + =
Aug. 23 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium + =
Aug. 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC + =
Aug. 31 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)
Sept. 01 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 04 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 06 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP ^ =
Sept. 11 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion + =
Sept. 13 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center + =
Sept. 14 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =
Sept. 16 — Brandon, Mo. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^ =
Sept. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =
Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
+ =
Sept. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 24 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place x =
Sept. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =
Sept. 27 — Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater + =
Sept. 28 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =
+ 3 Doors Down
^ Daughtry
* Switchfoot
x Tonic
# Big Wreck
= Finger Eleven
Go Ahead and Die
Support Acts: Bodybox, Second Shooter (Jan. 19-28), Half Heard Voices (Feb. 7-22), Madzilla (Mar. 1-10), and Deep Within (Mar. 11-24).
Notes: The band is promoting their sophomore set, Unhealthy Mechanisms
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 19 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ The Rock *
Jan. 20 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill *
Jan. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad *
Jan. 23 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's *
Jan. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street *
Jan. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees *
Jan. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live! *
Jan. 27 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House Of Rock *
Jan. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar *
Jan. 29 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall Side Room
Jan. 30 - FT. Walton Beach, Fla. @ Downtown Music Hall
Jan. 31 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
Feb. 01 - Winter Park, Fla. @ Conduit
Feb. 02 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Feb. 03 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The EARL
Feb. 05 - West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern
Feb. 06 - Richmond, Va. @ The Camel
Feb. 07 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet Brewing ^
Feb. 08 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery ^
Feb. 09 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz ^
Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus ^
Feb. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall ^
Feb. 14 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground ^
Feb. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Song & Dance ^
Feb. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room ^
Feb. 17 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedrafts ^
Feb. 18 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground ^
Feb. 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner ^
Feb. 21 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop ^
Feb. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle Brewing ^
Feb. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's
Feb. 24 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
Feb. 25 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
Feb. 26 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Aquarium
Feb. 27 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBK
Feb. 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar
Feb. 29 - Omaha, Neb. @ Wating Room
March 01 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ +
March 02 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater +
March 05 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
March 06 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall +
March 07 - Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux +
March 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation +
March 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre +
March 10 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall +
March 11 - Redding, Calif. @ The Dip ~
March 12 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post ~
March 14 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz ~
March 15 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Atrium At The Catalyst ~
March 16 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's ~
March 18 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Temblor Brewing ~
March 19 - North Hollywood, Calif. @ Knitting Factory ~
March 20 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing ~
March 21 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar ~
March 22 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House Concert Hall ~
March 23 - Yuma, Ariz. @ Red Moon Ale House ~
March 24 - Jerome, Ariz. @ Puscifer The Store ~
* - with SECOND SHOOTER
^ - with HALF HEARD VOICES
+ - with MADZILLA
~ - with DEEP WITHIN
Green Day
Support Acts: Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
Notes: The tour comes in support of Green Day's new Saviors album. The group will also celebrate 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.
Ticketing Info: Here
July 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*
Aug. 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 7 – Boston, Ma. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !
Aug. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
Aug. 20 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheatre !
Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio. – Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
Aug. 26 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion !
Aug. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Geodis Park
Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Sept. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Sept. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Sept. 10 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
Sept. 11 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
Sept. 20 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park
Sept. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
* Festival Date
! With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only
Iron Maiden
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This new tour cycle, which heavily concentrates on Maiden's latest record, Senjutsu, as well as the 1986 classic Somewhere In Time, kicked off on May 28 in Slovenia
Ticketing Info: Here
Oct. 4 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Oct. 16 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Nov. 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Nov. 27 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces 2024 Solo Album 'The Mandrake Project' + Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd / ZZ Top
Support Acts: Black Stone Cherry and The Outlaws on select dates.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 8 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
March 9 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
March 14 – Greenville, S.C @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 15 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.
March 16 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena *
March 22 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 23 – Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
March 24 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon Amphitheater
March 28 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
March 29 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 30 – Charleston, W. Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 5 – Tallahassee, Fla. @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
April 6 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
April 12 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
April 13 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
April 14 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
April 18 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 19 – Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
April 20 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Aug. 9 – Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 16 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 17 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 22 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 24 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 5 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach
Sept. 8 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 14 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 19 – Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 21 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Barrett Martin
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The shows come in support of his new book, "THE GREATEST BAND THAT EVER WASN’T: THE STORY OF THE SCREAMING TREES"
Ticketing Info: Here
Nov. 3 - Eugene, Ore. @ John Henry’s
Nov. 5 - Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theater
Nov. 7 - Venice, Calif. @ Venice West
Nov. 8 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Parish @ House of Blues
Nov. 9 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Art Theatre of Long Beach
Nov. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Nov. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio @ The Factory
Nov. 14 - Austin, Texas @ Parish
Nov. 15 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak (Upstairs)
Nov. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Nov. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Nov. 22 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco
Nov. 24 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall
Nov. 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Nov. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
Nov. 27 - Brookyln, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Nov. 28 - Hamden, Ct. @ Space Ballroom
Nov. 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Dec. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Dec. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Dec. 4 - Madison, Wis. @ Bur Oak
Dec. 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ City Winery
Dec. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xbk
Dec. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ RecordBar
Dec. 9 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Vultures
Dec. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ HQ
The Ocean
Support Acts: The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Shy, Low
Notes: This marks the band's first North American tour in 10 years.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 07 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Feb. 08 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Feb. 09 – Brooklyn.N.Y. @ Monarch
Feb. 10 – Cambridge, Mass. @ Middle East
Feb. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Cafe Campus
Feb. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace
Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Feb. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
Feb. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Legends Bar
Feb. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
Feb. 18 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 20 – Denver, Colo. @ The Bluebird Theatre
Feb. 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
Feb. 23 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theatre
Feb. 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Feb. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Feb. 27 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Feb. 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room
Feb. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place
March 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
March 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre
March 03 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
March 05 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips
March 06 – Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
March 07 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
Mach 08 – New Orleans, La. @ Gasa Gasa
March 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
March 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Conduit
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: The group just released their Live in New York live album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Nov. 03 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
Nov. 04 - Washington, D.C. @ Atlantis – !! SOLD OUT !!
Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
Feb. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive
Feb. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
Feb. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Third Man Records: Cass Corridor
Feb. 24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus
Support Acts: Surprise guests expected.
Notes: These newly announced shows are on top of previously announced dates.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 3 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 5 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 30 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
May 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena
May 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
May 4 - Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
Also of Note
* Ayron Jones will head up the "Filthy New Year's Jam" with King Youngblood on Dec. 31, 2023 at the Showbox in Seattle, Washington.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Shadows Fall will mark their 20th anniversary of their The War Within album with a special performance March 16, 2024 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Toadies are finishing up the year with four late December shows playing with Local H. The band will play Texas shows in Austin (Dec. 27, Emo's), San Antonio (Dec. 28, Aztec Theater), Houston (Dec. 29, House of Blues) and Dallas (Dec. 30, The Factory).
Ticketing Info: Here.
* The inaugural Austin Death Fest continues to add to their 2024 lineup. Witch Vomit, Mortuous, Maul, Civerous, Torture Rack and Lunar Chamber will be joining the previous announced headliners Mortiferum as well as Outer Heaven, Tomb Mold and Phobophilic. The festival will be held at The Mohawk in Austin, Texas the weekend of April 27 and 28.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* Chimaira will fire up their live show as the first act revealed tor the 2024 edition of Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival. The festival will take place July 19-21 in Mansfield, Ohio.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Foreigner will headline Barrett-Jackson's inaugural Rock the Block taking place at Westwood of Scottsdale (Ariz.) on Jan. 19, 2024.
Ticketing Info: Here
* U.D.O. had planned to hit the road starting this week in the U.S. but are now postponing their dates until 2024. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stay up to date here.
