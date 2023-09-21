Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has just announced The Mandrake Project, his 2024 solo album that will serve as the highly-anticipated successor to 2005's Tyranny of Souls. He has also booked a series of solo tour dates next year.

In the lapse between solo records, Iron Maiden have released four full lengths, but the wait has still been an exhaustive ones for fans eager to hear more from what Dickinson and guitarist/producer Roy Z have been up to.

Back in 2015, the singer shared that he had about half of a new solo album completed and one of the songs from the writing sessions, "If Eternity Should Fail," actually made its way onto Maiden's 2015 album, The Book of Souls.

Last year, Dickinson told Loudwire that he and Roy Z had "a bunch of material" and that they would "maybe write a few more tunes."

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it," begins Dickinson, "Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it."

Touching on the live end, the 65-year-old legend continues, "I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!"

So far, only the title — The Mandrake Project — and a projection for a 2024 release through BMG are the only details we have. Dickinson promises we'll know more though, exclaiming, "As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

The Mandrake Project will be the singer's seventh solo album.

Bruce Dickinson, 'The Mandrake Project' John McMurtrie

Dickinson's solo tour will hit Mexico and Brazil in April and May next year. See those dates directly below and head here for tickets.

Bruce Dickinson, The Mandrake Project 2024 Tour Dates

April 18 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Diana Theater

April 20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Theatre

April 21 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

April 25 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Pepsi On Stage

April 27 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Opera Hall

April 28 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Arena Hall

April 30 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

May 02 – Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Quinta Linda

May 04 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra

