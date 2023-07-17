Photos – All Three Days of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023

The 2023 installment of the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is in the books after wrapping up a thrilling three-day weekend at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio and we've got over 75 photos from the full event to make you feel like you were there!

This year's fest was headlined by Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot as the late '90s/early '00s nostalgia continues to dominate the heavy music space.

Other big name acts included Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, Lamb of God, In This Moment, Motionless in White, Underoath, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf With Lacey Sturm, Asking Alexandria and dozens upon dozens more.

Of course, music is only just part of the fun at any great festival and, aside from taking in those sounds, fans were able to roam the festival grounds, which welcomes loads of tattoo artists, offering on-site ink for those who want to leave the fest with a permanent token to remember their experience by.

See a ton of amazing photos from this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival directly below.

Head to the Inkcarceration website for more information about the annual festival.