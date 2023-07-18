Things are happening for sibling rock trio The Warning, including a new featured spot in a Pepsi ad campaign. That's right, Dany, Pal and Ale Villarreal can be seen as brand ambassadors in the new Pepsi Black ad titled "¿A QUE TE SABE PEPSI® BLACK?."

The ad aims to celebrate those who take risks and break barriers, and that can definitely be said for The Warning who have been gaining momentum in the rock world since getting their start in Monterrey, Mexico. They join Mariana Bo as well as Lobo Estepario and RC of the Freestyle Masters Series 2023 as brand ambassadors for Pepsi Black in the spot that can be seen below. In addition, Pepsi Black will also support the band on tour and with additional promotion to be revealed soon.

The commercial promo itself featuring a number of musical vignettes as a shopper elicits a vibrant feeling upon taking a swig of Pepsi Black. Within the clip, the sisters can be seen rocking out a bit of their recent anthemic single "More" from inside a rail cart being lifted by crane through the air, eventually playing to a rooftop audience. You can see the band's full video for the song below the commercial spot below.

READ MORE: Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Gifts The Warning Singer Guitar Onstage

The band is currently promoting their debut album Error with a North American tour that will kick off next month at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Aug. 10. The tour runs through Aug. 19 in Chicago. They also have a pair of support dates for Guns N' Roses in September, and will play in South America and Mexico in October. See all of their scheduled dates listed below.

The Warning Appear in "¿A qué te sabe Pepsi Black?" Pepsi Ad

The Warning, "More" Video

The Warning 2023 / 2024 Tour Dates

Aug. 10 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

Aug. 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Aug. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD

Aug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Axis Club

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Aug. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Shelter

Aug. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Aug. 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena with Guns N’ Roses

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live with Guns N’ Roses

Oct. 7 – Bogota, Columbia @ Royal Center

Oct. 10 - Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate

Oct. 21 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Teatro Diana

Oct. 28 – CDMX, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

Feb. 4-10 - Miami, Fla. @ Shiprocked