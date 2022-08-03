Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Gifts The Warning Singer Guitar Onstage

Lzzy Hale remembers what it was like when Halestorm were starting out and opening for other bands, so she's decided to pay the kindness forward. They're currently on tour with young rockers The Warning, and during a recent show, Hale gifted the band's singer Daniela Villarreal a guitar onstage.

Halestorm's current tour is billed as a co-headlining tour with The Pretty Reckless, and in addition to The Warning, Lilith Czar has also been one of the opening acts. During their stop in Irving, Texas yesterday (Aug. 2), Villarreal waited for a tech to bring her a new guitar onstage, and was shocked when Hale approached her with a Gibson Explorer and handed it to her.

"What a day! Lzzy Hale I cannot even begin to explain what this means to me," The Warning vocalist wrote in an Instagram post. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. You are my biggest inspiration and I can't believe I get to share this tour and these moments with you. I love you very very much! I'll make sure to rock the hell out of this guitar."

The post featured a couple of photos of Villarreal with Hale, a video clip of her receiving the guitar onstage and some more photos of her holding it. Upon seeing the post, Hale expressed her fondness for her in the comments.

"Darling, I cannot even tell you how long I've been waiting for someone to ignite me with passion and inspiration on the guitar. You have done that for me," she stated. "And just like a very generous man did for me way back in 2005... I finally got to pay it forward. You and your sisters are going to take over the world. Rock is in very good hands. Don't let anyone take your crown or try to make you into anything you're not... keep your eyes up and your heart ablaze. You are a bright light in such a dark and crazy world. My heart is so happy!"

See Villarreal's post, as well as a video compilation of Hale gifting the guitar, below.

Last July, Hale become the very first woman to be an official Brand Ambassador for Gibson. Not only does the role involve spearheading her own line of signature guitars, but also becoming involved with the Gibson Gives Artist Advisory Council, which supports programs and organizations that aim to increase youth music education.

Halestorm's tour continues tomorrow night in Albuquerque, N.M. and wraps up later this month in Portsmouth, Va. Get tickets to the remaining shows here.

