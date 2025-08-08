Falling in Reverse and Hardy just released a new collaborative song titled "All My Women," and the video takes some not-so-subtle jabs at the recent catfishing drama between frontman Ronnie Radke and comedienne Brittany Furlan.

You can watch the video and get caught up on the ordeal below.

How Ronnie Radke Mocked Brittany Furlan Catfishing Scandal in "All My Women" Video

Radke has dredged up the months-old controversy in the "All My Women" video. A puppet version of the frontman performs the song inside a country bar and deals with a series of ... passionate (read: unhinged) women who "might be just a little crazier" than Radke, per the song's chorus.

At one point, puppet Radke looks down at his phone and sees a text that says, "I'm here?" — a direct reference to the message Furlan allegedly sent from outside his house. Radke then looks out his window to see a woman with cartoonishly huge lips holding a dog and taking selfies on the sidewalk. Other fans soon flock to the area and storm Radke's house, barging in through the windows and front door.

See it play out in the video below.

Watch Falling in Reverse and Hardy's 'All My Women' Video

A Brief Refresher on the Ronnie Radke-Brittany Furlan Catfish Drama

For the uninitiated (or those fortunate enough to have purged the saga from their memory), here's a brief synopsis: Back in May, Furlan — who's married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee — posted a Tiktok in which she admitted to talking on Snapchat with somebody whom she believed to be Radke. (She also said she was "going through a really tough time in my marriage" when she posted the video.)

Furlan said Radke "started trying to seduce" her and suggested they could "have a secret thing as long as you don't snitch."

Radke, in turn, claimed Furlan fell for a catfishing scheme and emphatically denied ever speaking to her (even though she allegedly showed up outside his house one day). The frontman even suggested the alleged catfisher took photos from his Instagram and used them to create Snapchat deepfake videos.

Furlan has not yet addressed the "All My Women" video on social media. Falling in Reverse fans can probably hear the song on the band's imminent North American tour, which launches on Sunday in Denver.