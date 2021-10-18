Russian Circles Among Several Acts Who’ve Recently Had Gear Stolen

Touring acts have plenty of concerns to contend with these days, but recently there have been a rash of acts that have fallen victim to theft while out on the road. Russian Circles, who have been playing dates with System of a Down and Korn, fell victim last week while on tour as a bunch of gear was stolen from their U-Haul truck while the band was staying at a Holiday Inn hotel in Chowchilla, California.

The band has listed a rundown of the instruments below and you can see photos at this location. Those with any leads are asked to email russiancircles@sargeanthouse.com.

Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass

First Act custom baritone guitar (with custom bear inlays)

Gibson Les Paul Custom '85

Gibson Les Paul Custom '87

Two Quilter Overdrive 202 amps

Two Darkglass 2x12 bass cabinets

Emperor 4x12 guitar cabinet

Peavey 4x12 guitar cabinet

Moog Minitaur

Keith McMillan 12 Step midi controller

Pedaltrain Pro 3 pedalboard and case

Radial JDX DI

Pedals:

Cry Baby bass wah

AKAI Headrush E2

Digitech Bass Whammy

Electroharmonix POG2

Darkglass Alpha Omega Ultra

TSVG Hard Stuff

Fuzzrocious 420 Fuzz

Fuzzrocious Rat Tail

Earthquakes Devices Afterneath

Boss TU-2

Voodoo Labs Pedal Power 2

But Russian Circles are hardly the only act hit by the burglary bug in recent weeks. Stateside, Minneapolis band Gully Boys recently had their van stolen with all their gear inside in the Minneapolis area. See their Instagram post below.

Kaonashi also ran into trouble in California as the trailer off the back of their touring van was stolen from outside their hotel while they were playing in Anaheim. The band started up a GoFundMe account which has been started here.

In the U.K., Irish artist Orla Gartland had her touring band broken into over the weekend after a Friday (Oct. 15) show at London's Electric Ballroom, as reported by the U.K. edition of Rolling Stone. Guitars, a camera, bags of clothes and makeup were all taken and a listing of items can be found in a social media post below.

Another U.K. act, Noisy, were also the victims of theft as they were getting ready to hit the road with You Me at Six last month. However, they've since been able to retrieve all of their stolen live equipment, as reported by NME. Getting ready to leave for tour, their van turned up missing, but thanks to fans and fellow musicians, they were still able to make the tour start.

All of this serves as a reminder for touring bands to stay vigilant with security while on the road.