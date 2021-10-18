Russian Circles Among Several Acts Who’ve Recently Had Gear Stolen
Touring acts have plenty of concerns to contend with these days, but recently there have been a rash of acts that have fallen victim to theft while out on the road. Russian Circles, who have been playing dates with System of a Down and Korn, fell victim last week while on tour as a bunch of gear was stolen from their U-Haul truck while the band was staying at a Holiday Inn hotel in Chowchilla, California.
The band has listed a rundown of the instruments below and you can see photos at this location. Those with any leads are asked to email russiancircles@sargeanthouse.com.
Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass
First Act custom baritone guitar (with custom bear inlays)
Gibson Les Paul Custom '85
Gibson Les Paul Custom '87
Two Quilter Overdrive 202 amps
Two Darkglass 2x12 bass cabinets
Emperor 4x12 guitar cabinet
Peavey 4x12 guitar cabinet
Moog Minitaur
Keith McMillan 12 Step midi controller
Pedaltrain Pro 3 pedalboard and case
Radial JDX DI
Pedals:
Cry Baby bass wah
AKAI Headrush E2
Digitech Bass Whammy
Electroharmonix POG2
Darkglass Alpha Omega Ultra
TSVG Hard Stuff
Fuzzrocious 420 Fuzz
Fuzzrocious Rat Tail
Earthquakes Devices Afterneath
Boss TU-2
Voodoo Labs Pedal Power 2
But Russian Circles are hardly the only act hit by the burglary bug in recent weeks. Stateside, Minneapolis band Gully Boys recently had their van stolen with all their gear inside in the Minneapolis area. See their Instagram post below.
Kaonashi also ran into trouble in California as the trailer off the back of their touring van was stolen from outside their hotel while they were playing in Anaheim. The band started up a GoFundMe account which has been started here.
In the U.K., Irish artist Orla Gartland had her touring band broken into over the weekend after a Friday (Oct. 15) show at London's Electric Ballroom, as reported by the U.K. edition of Rolling Stone. Guitars, a camera, bags of clothes and makeup were all taken and a listing of items can be found in a social media post below.
Another U.K. act, Noisy, were also the victims of theft as they were getting ready to hit the road with You Me at Six last month. However, they've since been able to retrieve all of their stolen live equipment, as reported by NME. Getting ready to leave for tour, their van turned up missing, but thanks to fans and fellow musicians, they were still able to make the tour start.
All of this serves as a reminder for touring bands to stay vigilant with security while on the road.