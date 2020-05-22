System of a Down Reschedule Stadium Shows With Korn, Faith No More

If there is a silver lining in the Covid-19 affected tour schedule of 2020, it's that many of the highly anticipated events scheduled for this year will actually take place in 2021. Among those is the highly anticipated two-night stand of System of a Down, Korn and Faith No More now being rescheduled for next year.

The bands involved revealed via their social media, "We’re excited to announce that the rescheduled dates for our double-header with @Korn, @FaithNoMore, @Helmetmusic and @RussianCircles have been confirmed for May 21 & 22, 2021." System of a Down went on to add, "Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. We look forward to bringing this weekend to life next year when it is safe for our fans, crew, and venue staff. Thank you for your patience and understanding.⁣ ⁣For refund inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund."

The bands initially announced their intent to play together back in early February, booking Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium to play on May 22. Not long after, a second show was added for May 23.

System of a Down have been picking and choosing their spots in recent years, and a performance in their home base of Los Angeles was highly anticipated. Korn remain a favorite live act, now supporting their 2019 album The Nothing. Faith No More, taking some time after their support of 2015's Sol Invictus album, had started rolling out dates for a return in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

System of.a Down / Korn / Faith No More 2021

Twitter: System of a Down