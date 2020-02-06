System of a Down, Faith No More + Korn Add Another Stadium Show

If you missed your shot to get tickets for System of a Down's 2020 stadium show in Los Angeles with Faith No More and Korn, here's another chance. Due to overwhelming demand, the trio have added another show.

The second show will take place Saturday, May 23 at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium. Tickets go on sale for both nights Friday, Feb. 7 at 10am PT.

Following the Los Angeles date, System of a Down will head to Europe for all of June and the first few days of July. See their full tour route here. Korn are currently out on a co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin, which you can grab tickets for at this location. Faith No More announced their return back in November, with a handful of dates in June as well.

Korn have been touring since last year, supporting their latest album The Nothing. System of a Down and Faith No More have no confirmed plans for new music as of now.

17 Stacked Rock + Metal Concert Lineups You Wish You Got to See