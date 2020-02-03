System of a Down Announce Stadium Show With Korn, Faith No More

System of a Down, Korn and Faith No More were all teasing something mysterious this past Friday (Jan. 31), but the announcement is finally here. The three bands will be playing a show together in May, joined by Helmet and Russian Circles.

The show will be held May 22 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10am PT.

Following the Los Angeles date, System of a Down will head to Europe for all of June and the first few days of July. See their full tour route here. Korn are currently out on a co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin, which you can grab tickets for at this location. Faith No More announced their return back in November, with a handful of dates in June as well.

Korn are the only band of the trio that have released new music recently, with their 2019 album The Nothing. As for the other two, we'll have to wait and see if any new music announcements will come later this year.