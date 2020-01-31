If you follow System of a Down, Korn and Faith No More on Instagram, you may have thought you were seeing triple. Each group posted the same image with a single-word caption that reads, "Monday."

Each post shows an astronaut tumbling through a dark and starry space sky. The only deviation among the three is in Faith No More's post where the background is noticeably more illuminated. Of course, it's typical for Faith No More to want to be a bit different than everyone else — have you ever listened to the band?

It's easy to speculate that there will be some form of tour featuring the trio of bands coming sometime this year, or possibly a festival starring all three. But, as the posts state, we'll have to wait until Monday for confirmation.

See all the Instagram posts below.

If it is a tour, it will be hugely significant for System of a Down especially, as most of the group's performances over the last handful of years have been at festivals, with some dates in Europe peppered between festival weekends.

Meanwhile, Faith No More, who announced their reunion late last year, only have three shows on the books in 2020 at this time, all taking place at festivals in Europe. If you're hoping the band will return with new music as well, that's not likely as the group confirmed they currently have no plans to write new material.