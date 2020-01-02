The good news -- Faith No More are returning to the concert stage in 2020. But those of you hoping that new music would accompany their return might not be thrilled to hear Roddy Bottum's recent comments. The keyboardist stated in a new interview with Kerrang!, "There's no plans right now to record any new music."

Though Bottom had spoken in late 2018, stating that absolutely the band had some new ideas musically, he now tells Kerrang!, “You know, there’s no plans right now to record any new music. There’s no plans at all."

He continued, "I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be. I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason I’m in a different place with that right now. I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

As for returning to the concert stage after some time away, Bottum explains, “I think all of us were at the point collectively where we felt like what we had done five years ago in reforming, and the subsequent recording and touring of that recording [the Sol Invictus album], was an unfinished task. There were places that we didn’t go, things we didn’t do, and ways that we would have liked to perform but hadn’t. The option to do it again was still there, but it kind of took us a while to get our head around how we wanted to do it, and what the impetus for going forward was.”

So far, Faith No More have announced 13 dates for 2020, all taking place in the U.K. and Europe. Stay up to date with their touring here.