Listen to Ozzy’s ‘Halloween Horrors Playlist,’ Featuring Metallica, AC/DC + More

If there's one artist who knows what to listen to during the Halloween season, it's Ozzy Osbourne! Just look at his latest spooky Spotify playlist – appropriately titled “Ozzy’s Halloween Horrors Playlist” – to see how metal’s reigning Prince of Darkness is digging these days!

Ozzy’s playlist aims to “cast a shadow over your Halloween with these creepy classics.” Featuring 69 (ha!) tunes from across multiple decades and genres, it definitely does.

For one thing, it boasts some of his signature tunes (including “Bark at the Moon,” “Diary of a Madman” and “Mr. Crowley”), as well as Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave,” “Black Sabbath” and “God Is Dead?” Plus, it’s full of other heavy mainstays, such as Ramones’ “Pet Sematary,” Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” Anthrax’s “Madhouse,” AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” Metallica’s “The Four Horsemen,” Rob Zombie’s “Living Dead Girl” and Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With the Devil.”

There are some lighter and/or quirkier additions, too. From The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” and David Bowie’s “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)” to Roky Erickson’s “I Walked With a Zombie,” Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party” and Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London,” there’s plenty of fun and accessible gems on offer.

Of course, you can check out the full playlist below!

Last week (Oct. 3), Loudwire reported on Ozzy revealing that he’s “feeling happier” due to being blood clot free. He’s also planning to give tai chi a try because it’s “good for balance” and “a new adventure” that, hopefully, will allow him to play concerts again. On that note, Ozzy has also commented that he’d like to record a new studio LP prior to taking the stage again.

So, what do you think of “Ozzy’s Halloween Horrors Playlist”? Are there any songs you’d add or remove? (We’d have to include some version of Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells.”) Let us know!

Ozzy’s Halloween Horrors Playlist (Curated by Ozzy Osbourne)

1. Ozzy Osbourne – “Bark at the Moon

2. The Beatles – “Helter Skelter”

3. Ozzy Osbourne – “Dairy of a Madman”

4. Ramones – “Pet Sematary”

5. Ozzy Osbourne – “Eat Me”

6. David Bowie – “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)

7. Judas Priest – “Night Crawler”

8. Ozzy Osbourne – “Zombie Stomp”

9. Metallica – “The Four Horsemen”

10. Black Sabbath – “Black Sabbath”

11. Rob Zombie – “Living Dead Girl”

12. Misfits – “Horror Hotel”

13. Ozzy Osbourne – “Spiders”

14. Sex Pistols – “Bodies”

15. Judas Priest – “Jawbreaker”

16. Roky Erickson – “I Walked With a Zombie”

17. Ozzy Osbourne – “Waiting for Darkness”

18. Motörhead – “Killed by Death”

19. Ozzy Osbourne – “Scary Little Green Men”

20. Mudhoney – “Halloween”

21. AC/DC – “Highway to Hell”

22. Ozzy Osbourne – “Ghost Behind My Eyes”

23. John Lennon – “My Mummy’s Dead – Ultimate Mix”

24. Faith No More – “Surprise! You’re Dead!”

25. Metallica – “Last Caress/Green Hell”

26. Ozzy Osbourne – “Party With the Animals”

27. King Diamond – “Abigail”

28. Paul McCartney – “Run Devil Run”

29. Ozzy Osbourne – “Facing Hell”

30. OIngo Boingo – “Dead Man’s Party”

31. Ozzy Osbourne – “Straight to Hell”

32. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – “I Put a Spell on You”

33. AC/DC – “Hells Bells”

34. Ozzy Osbourne – “Mr. Crowley”

35. The Dickies – “Killer Klowns”

36. Ozzy Osbourne – “Today Is the End”

37. Eagles – “Witchy Woman”

38. Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Motörhead – “Hellraiser”

39. Warren Zevon – “Werewolves of London”

40. Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde – “Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)”

41. Van Halen – “Runnin’ With the Devil”

42. Black Sabbath – “Electric Funeral”

43. Alice Cooper – “I Love the Dead”

44. Diamond Head – “Am I Evil”

45. Black Sabbath – “God Is Dead?”

46. The Beatles – “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”

47. Social Distortion – “Mommy’s Little Monster”

48 Black Sabbath – “Children of the Grave”

49. Donovan – “Season of the Witch”

50. Twisted Sister – “Burn in Hell”

51. Suicidal Tendencies – “Waking the Dead”

52. Black Sabbath – “Hand of Doom”

53. The Accüsed – “Devil Woman”

54. Elton John – “I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself”

55. Electric Light Orchestra – “Evil Woman”

57. The Hellacopters – “The Creeps”

58. Golden Earring – “Twilight Zone”

59. Motörhead – “Boogeyman”

60. Black Sabbath – “Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

61. The Adicts – “My Baby Got Run Over By a Steamroller”

62. Anthrax – “Madhouse”

63. KISS – “God of Thunder”

65. The Beatles – “Octopus’s Garden”

66. Turbonegro – “All My Friends Are Dead”

67. Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde – “Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)”

68. Meat Leaf – “Bat Out of Hell”

69. Zeal & Ardor – “Devil Is Fine”

Ozzy’s Halloween Horrors Playlist 2023 (Spotify Playlist)