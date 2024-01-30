Russian Circles 2021 Robbery Resolved With Happy Ending

Russian Circles suffered a devastating loss in 2021 when they were robbed of gear, but this story has a happy ending.

The band used their Instagram to share a collective "thank you" to the fans for their support during one of the more trying periods of their career, and to provide an update on what happened to the gear they lost.

Russian Circles Thankful for the Kindness of Others

At the top of their post, they recounted how in October 2021 they were robbed while on tour in California. In the theft, they lost a majority of their equipment, and the gravity of the situation was further amplified when the headlining band on their tour had to shut things down while dealing with COVID.

"It was a difficult and unfortunate moment for the band, but the overwhelming kindness of the public helped restore our faith in humanity. Through the generosity of friends, fans and gear companies, we were able to recover from the material and financial loss of losing everything in the immediate aftermath of the already difficult stretch of 2020 and 2021," stated the band.

"Just in case it hasn't been said enough already, thank you so much to everyone who helped us get back on our feet."

The group credited news outlets and fans on social media for spreading the word about their lost gear, which helped them recover quicker due to the familiarity with their plight and the generosity of those willing to help. "It meant the world to us to know that people felt our pain and were on the lookout."

What Russian Circles Lost

The band had been in Chowchilla, California when their gear was taken from a U-Haul truck parked outside their hotel. Among the missing items were four guitars, three cabinets, amps, a pedalboard, a Moog Minitaur and 11 pedals.

What Happened After the Theft?

The group conceded that the most "devastating losses" were their guitarist. They were vintage instruments and custom shop builds that had been their primary instruments for years.

But there's good news on that front. "We are beyond thrilled to announced that we have been reunited with several of these instruments in recent months," stated the group.

"The Electric Guitar Company bass would never have come back into our possession if not for folks spreading the news about the theft. A huge shoutout is due to Jon Abelton and his co-workers at Gottschalk Music Center for recognizing the bass when someone was trying to sell it to their store," explained the band.

Meanwhile, Mike's Gibson Les Paul and Brian's First Act "bearitone" were recovered in a drug bust in California. As the band revealed, all three instruments had to be held for a period of time as evidence before they were cleared by police.

"It's been a long process, but we're simply thrilled to be reunited with these guitars," says the band.

In addition to the thank you message, the post features photos of the group's instruments now returned to the band members. Check out the full posting below.

Where Are Russian Circles Now?

The band has since recovered from their 2021 losses and are currently on tour with dates in Australia and New Zealand taking them through February 10. A South American tour is on the books for April as well.