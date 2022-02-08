Two Minutes to Late Night is the online metal talk show that often brings together major rock players for inventive covers of classic tracks. For its latest rendition, host Gwarsenio Hall (Jordan Olds) recruited musicians Matt Pike (High on Fire, Sleep) and Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy, Racetraitor) to contribute to a version of Van Halen's "Unchained."

Pike carries the tune on lead vocals, though he doesn't pick up an instrument, instead leaving those duties to Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan on guitar and Hall himself on bass. Hurley sticks to his trusty drum kit to propel the fun Van Halen version forward.

"Of all the onetime supergroups we've created, I bet you never expected this one!" 2M2LN says. "Please enjoy our 54th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. Become a Patreon patron today and get access to exclusive rewards like patches, T-shirts, even custom songs! Plus, you get to see every cover we make before it publicly premieres."

The original "Unchained" appears on Van Halen's 1981 effort, Fair Warning. It was issued as the album's second commercial single for international markets that July.

In the past, Two Minutes to Late Night has covered Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" in a hardcore punk version led by Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, and David Bowie's "Station to Station" in a heavy metal rendition bolstered by former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman.

Viewers can subscribe to support Two Minutes to Late Night on Patreon and visit the show on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as at twominutestolatenight.com.

Two Minutes to Late Night, "Unchained" (Van Halen Cover)