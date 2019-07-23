Russian Circles are back with the new album, Blood Year, which will hit fans in full Aug. 2. To hold you over until next month, however, Loudwire has the exclusive premiere of the seven-minute “Kohokia.”

“Kohokia” is the middle track on Blood Year, closing out Side A for vinyl fanatics. The brooding instrumental cut lurches forward with each minute, disorienting the listener with abstract bass lines and ambient guitar work.

Converge’s Kurt Ballou manned the helm for Blood Year, which was recorded at Steve Albini's (Nirvana / Pixies) Electrical Audio with all three band members in one room, playing complete takes together with no click track. This is the second time Ballou has worked with the Chicago band, who previously released a number of records with Brandon Curtis.

Russian Circles, "Kohokia"

Listen to Russian Circles’ “Kohokia” in the player above and click here to pre-order Blood Year. Russian Circles will spend two months touring North America starting in September, so check out the full list of dates below.

Russian Circles 2019 Tour Dates

Sept. 11 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon *

Sept. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cedar Cultural Center *

Sept. 14 - Bozeman, Mont. @ Rialto Bozeman *

Sept. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos *

Sept. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom *

Sept. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall *

Sept. 20 - Ventura, Calif. @ Discovery Ventura *

Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Teragram Ballroom *

Sept. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile *

Sept. 24 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf *

Sept. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater *

Sept. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall *

Oct. 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme +

Oct. 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club +

Oct. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace +

Oct. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount +

Oct. 23 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ 3S ArtSpace +

Oct. 24 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair +

Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw +

Oct. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer +

Oct. 29 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage +

Oct. 30 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry +

Nov. 1 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall +

Nov. 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre +

Nov. 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade +

Nov. 4 - New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jack’s +

Nov. 6 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group +

Nov. 8 - Austin, Texas @ Levitation

Nov. 9 - Dallas, Texas @ Deep Ellum Art Company

Nov. 11 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall +

w/ FACS *

w/ Windhand +