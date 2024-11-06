A YouTuber purchased a serial killer's record collection and found that only one of the albums was by a metal band.

A North Carolina record store called Noble Records uploaded the video in late October, and it was hosted by a man named Dylan. Apparently, Dylan purchased the record collection a couple of years ago, but avoided discussing it with anyone because he felt really disturbed by it.

However, he felt that it was time to share details about how he acquired the albums, so he made a lengthy video explaining it. Keep reading to see a breakdown of the killer, Dylan's story and the collection itself.

Warning: This article contains graphic details.

The Serial Killer

The killer in question is Scott Williams, who lived in the town of Monroe, North Carolina, which is also where Dylan is from. Williams was convicted for the murders of three women that took place over a nine-year span between 1997 and 2006.

The first victim was Sharon House Pressley (37), who was murdered in 1997; Christina Outz Parker (34) in 2004 and Sharon Tucker Stone (46) in 2006. All three had been shot in the head and dismembered.

Williams, who worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation at the time, was only arrested after it was discovered that he was an acquaintance of Stone [via Star-News]. The South Carolina news source Wis 10 later reported that Williams knew Pressley and Parker as well.

In 2008, Williams was convicted for three charges of first degree murder and charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape and sexual offenses against two other women in 1995 and 2000 who survived. He was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life without parole and is currently imprisoned at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, N.C. [via wsoctv.com].

How Dylan Acquired the Record Collection

During the first half of the video, Dylan explained how he acquired the record collection in the first place. Noble Records commonly purchases albums, thus Dylan received a phone call one day from a man asking if the store wanted to buy a serial killer's collection.

"No hesitation [I said], 'I would absolutely love to.' Because first of all, I like to buy anybody's record collection... But also, when you buy a record collection — the weirder the person, the better the records. That's just usually the way it is."

The individual who reached out to Dylan about the collection told him that he was helping Williams' family sell his possessions after he went to prison. After some back and forth, the person delivered them to Dylan in a pickup truck.

What Albums Were in Williams' Collection

Dylan thought that he would find albums by heavier, more eccentric bands in the bunch, such as Slayer or Danzig, but admitted that that wasn't the case. In fact, there was only one metal record in the entire collection.

"It was just so normal!" he said of the set in a disappointed tone.

Apparently, the collection featured records by Barbra Streisand, The Carpenters, Johnny Cash and some other commonly-loved artists. The strangest part of it, Dylan suggested, was that there were six copies of Michael Jackson's Thriller.

"The only metal record was an Exciter record, I think it was Exciter's self-titled. Not particularly weird and not even really that exciting when it comes to metal," he noted.

"It was stuff that you see every single day. Nothing rare, nothing cool."

The only record Dylan kept for himself from the collection was one by the short-lived '70s band Mama Lion, because he said it was the coolest of them all. Watch the full video below.

YouTuber Buys Serial Killer's Record Collection + Finds Only One Metal Album