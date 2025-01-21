What Does Toto’s Guitarist REALLY Think of Weezer’s ‘Africa’ Cover?

Weezer had a smash hit with their cover of Toto's "Africa" and it worked out well for both bands in the end, but what does Toto guitarist Steve Lukather really think about how the whole thing went down?

During a guest appearance on Matt Pinfield's New & Approved radio show for Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS-FM, Lukather was asked by Pinfield about the Weezer cover with the host noting that Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo loved the track. But Lukather cast some doubt on that notion.

The guitarist responded, "I don’t know about him loving the song, man. I don’t think that’s the case at all.”

Lukather then added, "“I think he did it to take the piss out of it and it blew up in his face. Now he’s gotta play it every night!”

Speaking about the relationship with Weezer that started due to the cover, Lukather commented, "“I tried to reach out to this guy and be friendly and it just got weird. I don’t want to get into it, but peace and love. It was good for them, it was good for us. God bless.”

Sharing his feelings about the cover, Lukather also commented, "“Our music has such little nuance. We spent so much meticulous time. These guys stood this shit up in an afternoon.”

Toto's Steve Lukather Guests on Matt Pinfield's New & Approved

About Weezer's Cover of "Africa"

Weezer's cover of "Africa" came about after some social media interplay. When a fan reached out to Rivers Cuomo on Twitter telling him it was "about time you bless the rains down in Africa," the band trolled the commenter by sharing a cover of a different Toto song, "Rosanna."

But as the discussion started to garner more attention and fans got behind it, Weezer eventually did record a cover of "Africa" and it became their first Hot 100 hit since 2009. The cover also topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in 2018, becoming their first chart-topper for Alternative since 2008.

Playing up things, Toto started crossing over in media with Weezer. Keyboardist Steve Porcaro joined Weezer for a Jimmy Kimmel Live performance and Toto responded in kind by covering Weezer's "Undone - The Sweater Song."

Weezer, "Africa"

Toto, "Africa"

Toto and Weezer in 2025

Toto are just about ready to kick off their 2025 with a European tour starting in February. The band will be back on the road stateside this summer. Tour dates and ticketing can be found at their website.

Weezer, meanwhile, are just starting to fill up their 2025 touring with a mix of U.S. and European festival dates. See what's been announced and get ticketing info through their website.