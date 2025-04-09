Police on Tuesday shot Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, and booked her for attempted murder while they were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run.

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon after the California Highway Patrol requested backup to locate three hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near Eagle Rock in Los Angeles.

Police saw one suspect running to the rear of a residence in the 5300 block of Waldo Place. As they entered the rear yard of the residence, they saw Lauren in the yard of neighboring residence armed with a handgun.

The officers ordered Lauren to drop her weapon multiple times, but she refused. When she pointed her gun at the officers, they fired and, according to TMZ, struck her in the shoulder.

Lauren, identified by police as Jillian Shriner, then retreated into her home and later re-emerged with her family's babysitter. She was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was ultimately booked for attempted murder, and a 9-millimeter handgun was found at her residence. Cops determined that Lauren was not involved in the hit-and-run.

A pair of suspects remain on the loose.

Jillian Lauren's Life and Career

Jillian Lauren is a writer and former call girl for Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei. She detailed the experience in her debut memoir, 2010's Some Girls: My Life in a Harem. She also wrote the 2011 novel Pretty, the 2015 memoir Everything You Ever Wanted and the 2020 true crime book Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer.

Weezer's 2025 Plans

Weezer, meanwhile, were just announced as a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2025 lineup. The rockers will perform this Saturday afternoon, joining the likes of Green Day, the Misfits, Travis Scott, Charli XCX and many more.

The band recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, colloquially known as the Blue Album, by playing it in full on a North American tour. They've got more festival appearances and headlining dates booked across North America and Europe that will keep them on the road through October.