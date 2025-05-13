Weezer Bassist’s Wife Enters Plea Following Police Shooting

Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, faced felony gun charges on Tuesday (May 13) following a police altercation last month that resulted in her being shot.

Shriner — a New York Times bestselling author who publishes under the last name Lauren — pleaded not guilty to discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, she faces up to 19 years in prison.

She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

How Did We Get Here?

The saga began on April 8 when police encountered Shriner as they were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run. As cops entered the rear yard of a residence near the Eagle Rock neighborhood, they saw Shriner in the neighboring yard armed with a handgun.

Police body cameras and home surveillance footage show officers yelling at Shriner to drop the gun, which police said she refused to do. She then appears to raise her gun and point it at a fence where the officers were taking cover. Police then fired at her and struck her in the shoulder.

Shriner was taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital. She was initially booked for attempted murder, and a 9-millimeter handgun was found at her residence. Weezer performed at Coachella a few days later.

Jillian Lauren Shriner's Life and Career

Jillian Lauren Shriner is a writer and former call girl for Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei. She detailed the experience in her debut memoir, 2010's Some Girls: My Life in a Harem. She also wrote the 2011 novel Pretty, the 2015 memoir Everything You Ever Wanted and the 2020 true crime book Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer.