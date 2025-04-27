Footage Released of Weezer Bassist’s Wife Holding Gun + Allegedly Firing at Police

On April 8, 2025, author Jillian Lauren (wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner) was booked by police – and subsequently released on $1 million bond – following her involvement in a shooting with the LAPD. Now, the LAPD have released footage of Lauren holding a gun and allegedly firing at police, shedding new light on the situation.

What the Video and Audio Reveal

The 22-minute compilation – uploaded to the LAPD’s YouTube channel on April 25 – begins with an introduction by Public Information Director Jennifer Forkish, who states:

[T]his critical incident community briefing is intended to provide you with information about an officer-involved shooting . . . you’re about to see relevant video footage and learn about other evidence and police procedures related to the case so you can have a better understanding of what occurred based on what we know right now. . . . We are still at the very early stages of this investigation, which can often take up to a year to complete, and our understanding of the incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed. We also do not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consist with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete. A word of caution: The images and information you are about to see may be disturbing. . . . In addition, there may be strong language used by those shown in the video. Viewer discretion is advised.

As described by Billboard, the video eventually shows “officers peering over a high wooden fence into a yard and shouting over the noise of a surveillance helicopter at a woman to put down her gun or risk getting shot. The fence obscures from the cameras what is on the other side.”

Later, a voice states, “Ma’am, we’re trying to help you. You’re going to get shot. It’s the police,” after which an officer says, “Oh, she racked it” (implying that the suspect cocked a gun). Then, several shots are fired.

Billboard also explains that a different (silent) section of the video – taken from Lauren’s backyard – shows her “exiting the home barefoot and carrying a pistol in her right hand.” Elsewhere, footage can be seen of Lauren “apparently raising a gun that is briefly visible” before “she turns and walks toward a doorway to the house.”

They add: “Further body camera video shows Lauren lying prone in the middle of a residential road as police place handcuffs behind her back, while noting that she has a wound on her arm.” (As Loudwire noted on April 9, 2025, officers fired at Lauren after she refused to drop her weapon, resulting in a not life-threatening injury to her shoulder.)

Per NME, various officers identify themselves as either being “police” or being with the California Highway Patrol, and one of the aforementioned clips “shows [Lauren] exiting her house holding a black handgun” before apparently “showing her manipulating and firing the gun.” NME specify that said footage is “recorded from a distance and is soundless”; however, there seems to be a “slight recoil” afterward, and then Lauren “walks away.”

The video also shows LAPD Commander Alex Chogyoji clarifying:

While in the rear yard of that residence, the officers saw a woman in an adjacent rear yard, armed with a handgun. The officers gave Shriner [who goes by Lauren professionally] repeated verbal commands to drop the handgun; however, she did not comply. Moments later, Shriner racked the handgun, pointed it at the officers and fired, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. . . . Investigators recovered a 9amm Glock handgun Shriner was armed with, as well as a spent cartridge casing at scene and booked them as evidence.

NME mentions that “multiple 911 calls related to the incident” are included in the released footage, too, with one seemingly from “someone who was in the home with Lauren after she was shot.”

NME continue:

The individual tells the operator that Lauren was shot by someone amid a police manhunt. Lauren is heard talking in the background, explaining what happened. “I had my gun, and he said, ‘Put down that gun. Put down that gun.’ I said, ‘Put down your fucking gun.’ And then he shot me,” Lauren says. “There are three men out at the other side of this fence here.”

You can watch the full video below

More About the Shooting and Weezer’s Subsequent Coachella Performance

Earlier this month, Loudwire reported that the LAPD “shot” Lauren and “booked her for attempted murder while they were pursuing suspects in a Los Angeles hit-and-run.” The incident happened after California Highway Patrol requested backup as they were “locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street.”

When they entered the rear yard of a residence on the 5300 black of Waldo Palace, they saw Lauren [who wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run] “armed with a handgun.” After refusing to drop it, she pointed it at officers, leading to her being shot in the shoulder and eventually treated at a nearby hospital.

On April 10, Lauren was released on $1 million bond, and the following day, Scott Shriner gave a positive update on Lauren’s condition to the press and media while walking his dogs. Before entering his house, he added: “See you at Coachella!”

True to his word, Weezer played Coachella on April 12, dishing out a 12-song set of both huge hits (“Hash Pipe,” “Island in the Sun,” “Say it Ain’t So” etc.) and lesser-known tunes (“Surf Wax America,” “Perfect Situation”). They also covered Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and unsurprisingly, their decision to perform garnered mixed reactions from fans.

For instance, one X user replied to Weezer’s post about the festival: “I’m so excited to see y’all again!!! But I also want to say I understand if you all don’t and I hope you know fans would understand why you wouldn’t. Sending all the love.”

Elsewhere, however, someone joked: “When will the new album “Bullet Sponge Bitch” be released?”

Of course, Loudwire will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

