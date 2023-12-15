The '80s! What a time to be alive if you were a music fan! You had a whole new generation of musicians coming up who had been raised on the early years of rock, studying up on all the ways to engage and audience and putting it to great use. In this list, we reflect on the 20 Best Rock + Metal Entertainers of the 1980s.

Simply put, the '80s were a decade about being seen. Bright colors, big hair, lots of spandex and plenty to grab the eye. But once you get beyond the look, was there anything more of substance? The rockers on this list certainly enrolled at the school of engagement, finding ways to entertain the crowd through their energy, dancing, stage moves or just some fun banter. You never got the sense they were bored, and by default, neither ever was the audience.

One thing to keep in mind as you scroll through this list. There are other decades where you might find Queen's Freddie Mercury, Elton John or other dynamic performers, so don't fret if you don't see your favorite multi-decade star here, as there are other decade lists on this topic to come.

But for now, let's take you back to the '80s and revisit some of the iconic performers and entertainers of the era.

20 Best Rock + Metal Entertainers of the 1980s No wallflowers in this bunch! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire