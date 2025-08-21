After earning a rebuke from the White House Communications Director for his critique of the Oval Office decor, Jack White has fired back from his personal Instagram account with a more in-depth response further critiquing the Trump administration.

What Did Jack White Say About the Trump Administration?

Setting up his response and reminding readers how we got here, White first quoted White House Communications Director Steven Cheung's public response to the Daily Beast on White's critique of the Oval Office decor.

The Communications Director stated, "Jack White is a washed up, has been loser posting drivel on social media because he has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career. It's apparent he's been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People's House.'"

In response, White seemed to find amusement in that among the laundry list of items he could critique about the Trump administration, the one thing that got their attention was his comments about the "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy" state of the Oval Office since Trump added his decorative touches.

He then proceeded to share his opinion that "Trump is masquerading as a human being" while running down a list of ills with the current administration.

As for his rebuke from the White House Communications Director, White shared, "Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a huge badge of honor for me, because anyone who Trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves."

The singer's full posting can be read below:

Listen, I'm an artist and not a politician so I'm in no need to give my answer or opinion on anything if I'm not inspired or compelled, but how funny that it wasn't me calling out trump's blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc., his ridiculous 'wall' construction, his attacks on the disables, his disparaging sexist and pedophile remarks about women, his obvious attempts at distraction about being a closer personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his inclusion in the Epstein files, his ignorance of dying children in Sudan, Gaza and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty, his attempts to dismantle healthcare, his obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un, his nazi like rallies, his attempts to sell merchandise and products like Goya beans through the office of the President, his fake 'gunshot to the ear' that he showed no medial records or photographs of, his constant, constant, constant lying to the American people, etc., etc., etc. No, it wasn't me calling out any of that, it was the fucking DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get? 'Masquerading as a real artist?' Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being. He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy. He's been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he's involved in has prospered except by using other people's money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift. His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis. And I have 'ample time on (my) hands'? The orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in this country. Improve. Anything. There is not progress with him. It's smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy. So maga folks, enjoy your concrete paving over the rose garden, your 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House, your gaudy ass gold spray painted trinkets from Home Depot, cause he ain't spending money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremacist country club rich idiot agenda. Wow, he hates who you hate ... good for you. Be proud of yourselves. How christian of you all. The only way you can support this conman is because you are a victim of the 2 party system and you 'defend your guy no matter what he does.' No intelligent person can defend a low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc. This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and fleeced the American people over and over. This professional golf cheat, this grifter who has hundred of thousands of deaths from his inaction of the pandemic on his hands, this man that the majority of the country somehow were fooled into supporting and voting into office (through the flawed electoral college and their love of reality stars). Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a huge badge of honor for me, because anyone who trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves. And no, I'm not a Democrat either. I'm a human being raised in Detroit. I'm an artist who's owned his own business like his own upholstery shop and recording label since he was 21 years old who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief.

What Did Jack White Initially Say That Earned His White House Rebuke?

Sharing a photo of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump's meeting this past week on his personal Instagram account, White remarked, "Look at how disgusting Trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too."

The singer added, "He's almost fully achieved the movie Idiocracy. Look at his disgusting taste. Would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it? What an embarrassment to American history."

Getting in one final jab, White shared of the photo, "Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

The Past History Between Jack White and Donald Trump

White's disdain for President Trump has been well established. After learning that White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" had been used to soundtrack a promotional video of Trump boarding a plane, the singer responded on Instagram, "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)"

But after filing suit against Trump in September 2024 (per USA Today), the suit was dropped in November of the same year.

White has also railed against some of the President's celebrity supporters and defended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Zelensky and Trump publicly clashed in February at the White House over Russia's invasion of The Ukraine.