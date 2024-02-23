Zakk Wylde’s One Condition on Making New Pantera Music

Zakk Wylde has revealed his one condition if the current Pantera celebration lineup were to make new music.

"I think you would have to call it something else," said the guitarist to SiriusXM's Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "Pantera is those four guys, so yeah, you can't replace that."

When asked if that was something he'd be interested in, the guitarist responded, "Yeah. If that was ever a bridge we crossed, we'd have to wait until we get there. But right now, it's just the four of us celebrating what the fellas [from the classic lineup] created."

But once again, he was insistent that it be called something other than Pantera.

"I mean, how could you call it Pantera unless it was just pre-existing material and we were gonna record it — stuff that was in demo state or whatever, and it is songs that the guys wrote. But as far as new songs, it would have to be — you'd call it something else," explained Wylde.

What Else Has Been Said About New Pantera Celebration Lineup Music?

Just last year, the band's former producer Sterling Winfield weighed in on the possibility that the new celebration lineup could record something new together. He stated that he felt that it was "entirely possible," but added, just like Wylde had stated, that it shouldn't be released under the Pantera name.

"It's not unheard of; it's not blasphemous," Winfield explained to KNON Radio at the time.

"I will say that it is entirely plausible — it is entirely possible. But at this point in time, I don't know that anybody's looking that far down the road. They've got a world tour to tackle for the next two years, and they are gonna be busy doing that."

"Could it happen? Yes," posited the producer. "If it were to happen, I would not feel comfortable calling it Pantera. I don't think that would be classy — I'll put it that way. And I'll leave it at that for now. This lineup could make some very badass music, and the music is all that matters."

In addition, in December 2022 drummer Charlie Benante cautiously shared his openness to recording music with the Pantera celebration lineup. When asked about the possibility of new music by BraveWords, he offered a non-committal, "Oh man, who knows?"

This was truly at the start of their touring, and he continued his thoughts on the matter by stating, "Creatively, if we are just flowing and getting going, and things are starting to be really good, musically speaking, you never know what could happen. I've got tons of riffs."

But he then added, "We're putting the cart before the horse. I like the positivity there, but I don't know how people would react to that either at this point. I think first, let's get out there and establish that we can play. I'm always open to the future."

What Are Pantera Up To in 2024?

The touring of the Pantera celebration lineup has carried over into 2024. They are currently in the midst of a tour with Lamb of God, with Australian shows coming in March, a May Sonic Temple appearance and a June appearance at Download in the U.K. Then in August, the band returns stateside reuniting with 2023 tour partners Metallica.