New Pantera Music ‘Entirely Possible,’ Says Band’s Former Producer

New music from the re-formed Pantera is "entirely possible," according to Sterling Winfield, the record producer who helped helm 2000's Reinventing the Steel, the band's last studio album with the late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

However, Winfield doesn't think that new material from the re-tooled band — Pantera currently include Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante in the late musicians' place — should be released under the Pantera name.

"It's not unheard of; it's not blasphemous," Winfield explained to KNON Radio last month when asked about the possibility of new Pantera music. (via Metal Injection)

He continued, "I will say that it is entirely plausible — it is entirely possible. But at this point in time, I don't know that anybody's looking that far down the road. They've got a world tour to tackle for the next two years, and they are gonna be busy doing that."

Still, that doesn't necessarily preclude new material. "Could it happen? Yes," the producer said.

But Winfield added, "If it were to happen, I would not feel comfortable calling it Pantera. I don't think that would be classy — I'll put it that way. And I'll leave it at that for now. This lineup could make some very badass music, and the music is all that matters."

Additionally, the producer has further remarked on Wylde's place in the band, saying he wasn't the only guitarist considered. See Pantera tour dates under the interview. Get tickets here.

Pantera Producer Sterling Winfield Talks to KNON Radio - Dec. 30, 2022

Pantera 2023 World Tour Dates

May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

June 5 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest

July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Fam. Amp.

Aug. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 4 – New York, N.Y. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 6 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 9 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympique

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 7 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amp.

Sept. 8 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Utd

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field