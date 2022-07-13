Rock + Metal Fans React to Report of Pantera Touring Again

After Billboard reported on Wednesday (July 13) that the metal legends Pantera would tour again in 2023, rock and metal fans immediately started responding to the news. Is the rumor true?

At of this posting, the band itself has not confirmed the report that says Pantera have signed with Artist Group International to book their first live shows in over 20 years.

While Pantera's surviving members, lead vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, have discussed doing a Pantera tribute event in the past — perhaps with other veteran metal musicians such as Zakk Wylde — a full tour billed as Pantera seems unexpected.

Along with listener reactions on Wednesday, fans who happen to work in rock and metal also spoke up. "Wow! See this yet??" Trunk Nation host and Sirius XM rock personality Eddie Trunk replied on Twitter. "Who's on guitar and drums it does not say," he added.

Disturbed singer David Draiman asked simply, "Thoughts?" See more reactions below.

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018 from heart failure. His brother, Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, was murdered onstage in 2004 during a show by his and Paul's post-Pantera act, Damageplan. The venue was later demolished. The brothers' joint gravesite is in Texas. Pantera last released the album Reinventing the Steel in 2000.

What do you think of the Pantera reunion report? Is it for real that Pantera is due to reunite? Talk about an interesting turn of events for 2023.

