Report: Pantera ‘Reunion’ Tour to Take Place in 2023

Pantera are reportedly set to head out on a "reunion" tour in 2023, according to Billboard. This would serve as the metal legends' first time playing under the Pantera name since 2001.

It's not yet known who would fill in for late guitarist Dimebag Darrell or his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, however, Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo of Artist Group International will serve as the group's agent.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans,” Pappalardo said, as per the report.

No dates have been confirmed as of yet, and there aren't any posts regarding the news on any of Pantera's social media accounts, or those of surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown.

Pantera's last concert took place Aug. 26, 2001 at Japan's Beast Feast [via Setlist.fm]. Following the dissolution of the band, Darrell and Paul went on to form Damageplan, who released one album in 2004, New Found Power, before Darrell was tragically killed onstage during a show later that year. Vinnie Paul eventually joined Hellyeah in 2006, and remained their drummer until he died in June of 2018.

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their sentiments about the news. While some are ecstatic, others seem a bit torn over the idea of a tour taking place with only half of the surviving members.

"Pantera tour 2023. I will be in that fucking pit," one user wrote.

"Pantera reunion tour is a thing... man, I love that band with my whole heart, but without Dime and Vinnie I don't know," remarked another.

"They should tour as 'Phil & Rex plays Pantera,' because without Dime and Vinnie well... it is not possible."

Stay tuned as more information is revealed about who will perform alongside Brown and Anselmo, as well as when the shows are set to take place. See more reactions here.