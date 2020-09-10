Reinventing the Steel proved to be the final album from Pantera and 20 years later, the music and the memory lives on. The band has just revealed a 20th anniversary edition of the record, complete with new album art, a track-for-track remaster, as well as some alternative mixes and other bonuses.

The 3-CD version of the 2000 album is set to arrive on Oct. 30 while the 2LP version will be available early next year on Jan. 8. Among the highlights of this reissue set is a brand new mix of the entire record courtesy of producer Terry Date, who was at the helm of the Texas group's four previous works — The Great Southern Trendkill, Far Beyond Driven, Vulgar Display of Power and Cowboys From Hell.

As a teaser for the full update, Pantera have shared three songs with the new Terry Date mix: "Revolution Is My Name," "Death Rattle" and "We'll Grind That Axe for a Long Time." All three can be heard below.

Accompanying this reissue is a brand new album cover, which replaces the inebriated man in his boxer shorts jumping through fire that adorned the original release. This time, Pantera kept it simple, playing a bit off the album's title while also giving a nod to one of Dimebag Darrell's guitar designs, which featured a diamond plate body.

View the new album cover and the full track listing for the CD and LP sets further down the page. Head here to pre-order.

Pantera, Reinventing the Steel Tracks With New Terry Date Mix

Pantera, Reinventing the Steel 20th Anniversary Edition Album Art

Rhino Records

Pantera, Reinventing the Steel 20th Anniversary Edition CD Track Listing

Disc One: New Terry Date Mix

01. “Hellbound”

02. “Goddamn Electric”

03. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

04. “You’ve Got To Belong To It”

05. “Revolution Is My Name”

06. “Death Rattle”

07. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

08. “Uplift”

09. “It Makes Them Disappear”

10. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

01. “Hellbound”

02. “Goddamn Electric”

03. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

04. “You’ve Got To Belong To It”

05. “Revolution Is My Name”

06. “Death Rattle”

07. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

08. “Uplift”

09. “It Makes Them Disappear”

10. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Goddamn Electric” – Radio Mix

12. “Revolution Is My Name” – Radio Edit

13. “I’ll Cast A Shadow” – Radio Edit

14. “Goddamn Electric” – Radio Edit

Disc Three: Bonus Tracks

Non-Album Tracks & Covers

01. “Avoid The Light”

02. “Immortally Insane”

03. “Cat Scratch Fever”

04. “Hole in the Sky”

05. “Electric Funeral”

Instrumental Rough Mixes

06. “Hellbound” *

07. “Goddamn Electric” *

08. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit” *

09. “You’ve Got To Belong To It” *

10. “Revolution Is My Name” *

11. “Death Rattle” *

12. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time” *

13. “Uplift” *

14. “It Makes Them Disappear” *

15. “I’ll Cast a Shadow” *

Pantera, Reinventing the Steel — 20th Anniversary Edition 2LP Track Listing

LP One: New Terry Date Mix

Side One

01. “Hellbound”

02. “Goddamn Electric”

03. “Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit”

04. “You’ve Got To Belong To It”

05. “Revolution Is My Name”

Side Two

01. “Death Rattle”

02. “We’ll Grind That Axe for a Long Time”

03. “Uplift”

04. “It Makes Them Disappear”

05. “I’ll Cast a Shadow”

LP Two: Bonus Tracks

Side One

01. “Avoid the Light”

02. “Immortally Insane”

03. “Cat Scratch Fever”

04. “Hole In The Sky”

Side Two

01. “Electric Funeral”

02. “Goddamn Electric” – Radio Mix

03. “Revolution Is My Name” – Radio Edit

04. “I’ll Cast a Shadow” – Radio Edit

* previously unreleased