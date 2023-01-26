Headlining Pantera Show in Austria Canceled After German Festival Controversy

Pantera's scheduled concert in Vienna, Austria, this spring has now been canceled by the show's organizers. The reformed metal band was to play Vienna venue Gasometer on May 31.

The decision to nix the headlining gig comes soon after Pantera were removed from their planned slots at the June 2023 music festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in nearby Germany.

That change was announced by the festivals' organizers earlier this week following what they said were their "intense conversations" regarding Pantera lead vocalist Philip Anselmo and his 2016 actions involving a Nazi salute and racist words. The musician later apologized for the incident.

Regardless, according to News in Germany, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park recently faced increasing pressure from the German political party the Greens to remove Pantera from the 2023 festival bills. Nuremberg, where Rock Im Park is held, was a site of Nazi activity through the 1930s.

As for the show in Austria, while an exact reason for the cancellation wasn't offered, a brief statement from show organizers said that the "Pantera concert on the 31st May 2023 at the Vienna Gasometer will be canceled. All tickets can be returned where they were purchased. Thank you for your understanding." (via ThePRP)

See Pantera's upcoming tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Pantera Tour Dates

May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

June 5 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest

July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Fam. Amp.

Aug. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 4 – New York, N.Y. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 6 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 9 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Canada @ Olympique

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 7 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amp.

Sept. 8 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Utd

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field