Headlining Pantera Show in Austria Canceled After German Festival Controversy
Pantera's scheduled concert in Vienna, Austria, this spring has now been canceled by the show's organizers. The reformed metal band was to play Vienna venue Gasometer on May 31.
The decision to nix the headlining gig comes soon after Pantera were removed from their planned slots at the June 2023 music festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in nearby Germany.
That change was announced by the festivals' organizers earlier this week following what they said were their "intense conversations" regarding Pantera lead vocalist Philip Anselmo and his 2016 actions involving a Nazi salute and racist words. The musician later apologized for the incident.
Regardless, according to News in Germany, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park recently faced increasing pressure from the German political party the Greens to remove Pantera from the 2023 festival bills. Nuremberg, where Rock Im Park is held, was a site of Nazi activity through the 1930s.
As for the show in Austria, while an exact reason for the cancellation wasn't offered, a brief statement from show organizers said that the "Pantera concert on the 31st May 2023 at the Vienna Gasometer will be canceled. All tickets can be returned where they were purchased. Thank you for your understanding." (via ThePRP)
See Pantera's upcoming tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Pantera Tour Dates
May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena
May 27 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg
May 30 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
June 5 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
June 8-10 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest
June 10 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock
June 12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
June 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics
June 22-24 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest
July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration
July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion
July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Fam. Amp.
Aug. 2 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 4 – New York, N.Y. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 6 – Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 9 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Canada @ Olympique
Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.
Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.
Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.
Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Sept. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Sept. 7 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amp.
Sept. 8 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Amp.
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Utd
Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field