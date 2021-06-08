Columbus Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed To Be Turned Into Affordable Housing

The Alrosa Villa, the Columbus music venue where five people including Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell were shot and killed in 2004, is set to become the site of a new affordable housing area in the Ohio city.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, over 100 affordable apartment units will be built on the land where the once popular rock club stands. The Columbus City Council is expected to vote Monday on using $2.175 million from the city's Affordable Housing Bond Fund for the apartments to be built at the site.

The proposed legislation states that the development would consist of three four-story buildings that would house one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Initially, residents earning 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income would be eligible to live there. For 30 percent, that would be $17,600 for one person, and $26,500 for a four-member family. For 60 percent, that would be $35,220 for a one-person household and $50,520 for a family of four.

The club hosted many of the top rock and metal acts of the day, but on Dec. 8 2004, armed gunman Nathan Gale entered the venue and opened fire while Damageplan were playing their set. Guitarist Dimebag Darrell was killed, as were audience member Nathan Bray, club employee Erin Halk and band security member Jeffrey "Mayhem" Thompson. Police officer James Niggemeyer entered the club and shot and killed Gale.

In 2019, it was revealed that the club had been put on the market by Best Corporate Real Estate. The venue was initially built in 1970. While being put up for sale, the venue continued to host concerts.

Scott Scharlach, the chief operating officer of the CMHA, told the Columbus Dispatch that the current partnership planning to build the affordable housing is paying $1.3 million for the property, with the housing authority set to eventually own it. The property has been owned by DRJ Family LLC, of Westerville.

Scharlach said the project received low-income housing tax credits through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. According to the city council legislation, the city plans to contribute a total of $4.35 million to the project over two years.