Who are some musicians that have been in three or more big bands?

We typically associate musicians with one or two bands they were part of, or a solo career if that were the case. But a lot of them have gone on to do other side projects that became successful in addition to the group they became known for.

Some formed supergroups, others joined a band for a temporary period of time and the rest were kind of just all over the place (though, in this case it's a good thing). Dave Grohl, for example, really got his footing as the drummer for Nirvana. But he's best known now as the founding member, frontman, guitarist and sometimes the drummer for Foo Fighters.

Did you know that he was also an official member of Queens of the Stone Age for a time during the early 2000s? He also formed the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with John Paul Jones and Josh Homme.

Grohl has done a little bit of everything — even a thrash metal album for a fictional group called Dream Widow for the 2022 horror comedy film Studio 666. We didn't count that one in this list though, since they never did a tour or anything major.

The point is, there are a ton of musicians like Grohl who've lent their talents to multiple acts. For the sake of this list, we focused on rockers who've been involved with three or more big bands.

Check it out below.

25 Rockers Who've Been in Three or More Big Bands These musicians have been in three or more widely-known rock and metal bands. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner