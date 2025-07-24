‘God, Am I Dreaming All of This?’ – Tony Iommi Grants First Interview Since Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

"God, am I dreaming all of this?," shared Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi when speaking in his first public interview about the death of Ozzy Osbourne with ITV News this week.

"It was a shock for us," commented the legendary guitarist. "I mean, when I heard yesterday, it couldn’t sink in. I thought, ‘It can’t be.’ I only had a text from him the day before. It just seemed unreal, surreal. And it really didn’t sink in."

Iommi alluded to Ozzy's ailing health, sharing that the musician did not look well during rehearsals for the Back to the Beginning concert. The band made note and took consideration for Ozzy's health in the lead up to the show.

"We could see it in rehearsal. We didn’t want him there every day at rehearsal, because it’s too much. He just wouldn’t be able to stand it. So they’d bring him in and he’d sit down and sing a few songs, and then we’d talk about some rubbish old times or whatever, have a laugh, and then he’d go. And that’s sort of what we did, really."

Elsewhere in the chat, Iommi shared of one of the final text exchanges he had with Ozzy, "I had the text off him the day before yesterday saying he’s tired and he’s really got no energy. And I thought, ‘Oh, dear.’ ‘Cause it’s a lot for him to do that under the problems he’s got."

Ozzy's Drive to Do Back to the Beginning

During the chat, Iommi shared the importance that playing the one final performance had in Ozzy's life.

"I think he really just held out to do that show. I really feel – and me and Geezer were talking about it last night – that we think he held out to do it, and just after that, he’s done it and said goodbye to the fans. And that was the end of it, really," shared Iommi.

“I think he must have had something in his head that said, ‘Well, this is gonna be it, the last thing I’m ever gonna do.’ Whether he thought he was gonna die or what, I don’t know. But he really wanted to do it, and he was determined to do it. And fair dues, he’d done it."

While speaking about what it meant to Ozzy, Iommi recalled one of his final backstage interactions from the day.

"Well, he went to his dressing room and I went to mine and Geez went to his and so on," says Iommi. "And then he came over. He came around before he was leaving on a wheelchair that brought him in to say goodbye and have a little chat for a bit. And he seemed all right. He enjoyed it. And he said, ‘Oh, it went all right, didn’t it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it did,’ shared Iommi.

"But the gig was for him, really, and for us, to say goodbye, ’cause also Sabbath saying goodbye. It was the end of the band, and we’ll never do that again. And to have Bill drum with us as well after all these years, after 20 years of not playing with Bill. I can’t believe it’s 20 years, to be honest."

How Did Ozzy Feel About the Show?

“I think he was moved and frustrated as well, ’cause he wanted to stand up," said Iommi of the singer who remained seated on his bat-themed throne during the performance. "You could see he was trying to get up. But yeah, it meant everything to him. This is what we built up for, for that big ending where he could see all the people and we could all see all the people, and close it in that way."

"But we didn’t expect to close it so quick with Ozz. We didn’t expect him to go that quick, really. Well, we didn’t expect him to go. So it’s been a shock," added the guitarist.

"I'm really glad we did it cause it was final thing for everybody. I think if we hadn't have done it, people couldn't have seen the band and Ozzy it would have been a shame. But they got the chance to see us all and see Ozz for the last time in that situation."

Remembering Ozzy

As for his final thoughts on the Ozzy he knew, Iommi shared that he knew Osbourne the longest of all his bandmates as they'd gone through school together as kids.

"He was always funny. Ozzy was always Ozzy. There's never gonna be another Ozzy. He's the only one. There's one Ozzy and that's it. He's just a special person the way he is. He's naturally ... he says what he thinks. (laughs) Many times I'd say to him now don't go saying anything and of course he does. But he was funny. It really was funny. He did do some funny antics."

Iommi said that joy for life translated to the stage as well. "We did have a laugh onstage. As much as we're serious about the music, we'd always have this thing where Ozzy would come over to me and pull faces. The audience could see, but I could and he'd pull these funny faces and I'd just crack up. He'd go over to Geezer and do the same. He was just that sort of person. He was a showman."

Ozzy Osbourne died 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath. Tributes have continued to roll in from the rock and metal community as well as fans. John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was 76.

Tony Iommi Speaks With ITV News About Ozzy Osbourne