"I think this will put all the naysayers to bed."

Tim Montana joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Friday (April 12) to celebrate the release of his latest song, "Savage," and the upcoming release of his debut rock record, Savage.

Those naysayers he mentioned are people who think Montana might be "too country" for the rock world.

"I went and got a vocal scope after I did the scream in the second verse," Montana told the Loudwire Nights audience, "and I had bleeding in my cords. I bled for this vocal track."

As Chuck heard that, he asked Montana if the rest of his new album — Savage, due out July 12 — finds him pushing himself past similar limits.

"Yeah, a lot more blood," he said with a laugh. "I'm going to need a transfusion by the time this record's out."

Why Tim Montana Expresses Himself Best Through Rock and Roll

Similar to previous conversations on Loudwire Nights, Montana took the opportunity to make sure listeners knew just how grateful he was to be part of their rock world.

Montana is no stranger to music, but for much of his professional career, he's found himself writing and working with more country-leaning artists. While he'll always have a love for those experiences, his musical roots are planted deep in rock and roll.

"This has been stuff that's always been in me," he admitted about the music that is on Savage. "I've been wanting to express it and get it out. Thanks to you guys [in the rock world], I finally have a lane to do so — and I think this is just the tip of the iceberg."

He said he's coming up with ideas constantly and is excited for the continued freedom he feels writing and making rock music.

"I don't have to have country music people look at me like I'm an alien," he said.

"We got a lot more coming, man — a lot on the horizon."

What Else Did Tim Montana Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's like being on this rock and roll journey alongside legends like Billy Gibbons: "I just got off the phone and Billy Gibbons is working on designing a Savage guitar right now — I can't wait."

Why he's excited to tour with Bush and Jerry Cantrell: "That's bucket list. I've been listening to those guys since I was a kid."

Why he still feels compelled to write songs about his childhood experiences: "If there's a kid that's not in a great situation, maybe I can inspire him."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Tim Montana joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, April 12; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

