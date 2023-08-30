Tim Montana grew up off the grid outside of Butte, Mont., with no electricity. At a young age, he found himself immersed in music and started playing the guitar when he was six years old.

As he says on his website, "Music was an escape from being secluded in the woods. When I played guitar and closed my eyes I was leaving Butte and seeing the world."

When he was ready to actually leave Butte, he decided to trade no electricity for the non-stop energy of Los Angeles and, eventually, for the big dreams of Nashville.

Montana never lost sight of his roots, and on a trip back home, he once crossed paths with David Letterman, who has been open about his own love for the state of Montana. That chance encounter with Letterman led to Montana performing his song, "Butte, America," on Late Show With David Letterman on Oct. 17, 2008.

Watch Tim Montana Perform on Late Show With David Letterman

Since then, Montana's nonstop journey has continued to surprise him, from writing songs with Kid Rock and becoming friends with Dave Grohl to being taken under the wing of Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.

And in 2020, Charlie Sheen—yes, that Charlie Sheen—directed Montana's music video for "Mostly Stoned" from his album American Thread. Montana has been quick to say it was that music video that ultimately got him a record deal.

His first album with Broken Bow Records, Long Shots, came out in 2021 and now on his next record, he's ready to push his music into a space where he is, without a doubt, most at home: rock and roll influenced by some of his biggest inspirations like Alice In Chains, Soundgarden and Foo Fighters.

The first taste of what's to come with Montana is the single, "Devil You Know"—a song that highlights those rock influences as much as it showcases his inimitable gift at crafting and telling powerful stories.

"Devil You Know" is the first in a series of singles that are set for release this year, followed by Montana's next full-length album with Broken Bow Records.

Tim Montana, "Devil You Know" Music Video

Tim Montana, "Devil You Know" Lyrics

There’s a devil you know, a devil you don't

One's in your head, one's in your soul

All my life's been the same damn thing

Still chasing something I can't see

The devil you know, the devil you don't I'm going out of my head

Living my life on the ledge

I'm out here playing with fire

Who's gonna save me tonight The devil you know, the devil you don't

The devil you know, the devil you don't The lies that you tell to seek it to keep

You live in the dark, do you go to sleep

Keep singing those nightmare songs

Why won't these lights come on I'm going out of my head

Living my life on the ledge

I'm out here playing with fire

Who's gonna save me tonight The devil you know, the devil you don't

The devil you know, the devil you don't

The devil you know, the devil you don't I'm going out of my head

Living my life on the ledge

I'm out here playing with fire

Who's gonna save me tonight I'm going out of my head

Living my life on the ledge

I'm out here playing with fire

Who's gonna save me tonight The devil you know, the devil you don't

The devil you know, the devil you don't

Tim Montana, "Devil You Know" Artwork

Tim Montana - "Devil You Know" BBR Music Group / BMG loading...

