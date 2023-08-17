Yes, Guns N' Roses have officially released a brand new song!

New music from the rock legends has been a constant subject since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the band in 2016.

Last year, the band dropped the Hard Skool EP, featuring two new tracks (which have origins going back well over a decade), in addition to live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy," with a live rendition of "Shadow of Your Love" also appearing on the transparent vinyl edition of the release.

This newest song, "Perhaps," comes about a month after speculation that new GN'R music was on the way when the group teased the titles "Perhaps" and "The General" via an Instagram Story of someone flipping through pieces of paper with song titles on them.

Not long after that, Guns N' Roses stage tech Tom Mayhue was heard divulging some details in a video telling a group of people about the band's upcoming plans. "I know that the band's gonna start working on new music, they've got a bunch of stuff recorded already," Mayhue said at the time, "So there will be new Guns N' Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."

While "Perhaps" has officially been released on radio stations across the country as of 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, Aug. 17, it is not yet available on streaming services. As soon as it becomes available, we will share it here.

In the meantime, check out the lyrics for Guns N' Roses' new song, "Perhaps", below.

Guns N' Roses, "Perhaps" Lyrics

Perhaps I was wrong

When I didn’t see you, hey, hey

Perhaps I was wrong, hey

When I don’t believe you But how would I know how it feels

Or what it takes to be you

I’ve been so upset

Harboring this hate for days Hey, my sense of rejection

Hey, hey

Is no excuse for my behavior, hey

You pulled the gun, hey, hey

That shot and crucified my savior

Now he is no more and I am without you

Just like I was before

The way I used to be, hey

What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need

My heart bleeds for me Got a lot more than I bargained for

You’re all alone now

You forgot about the others you were fighting for

You’re all alone

Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored

You’re all alone now

You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more

You’re all alone Perhaps I was wrong, hey, hey

When I didn’t see you, hey, hey

Perhaps I was wrong, hey

When I don’t believe you But how would I know how it feels

Or what it takes to be you

I’ve been so upset

Harboring this hate for days

Oh-oh, what a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need

My heart bleeds for me Ooh, got a lot more than I bargained for

You’re all alone now

You forgot about the others you were fighting for

You’re all alone

Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored

You’re all alone now

You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more

You’re all alone

Guns N' Roses, "Perhaps" Artwork

Guns N' Roses - Perhaps Interscope loading...