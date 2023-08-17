Guns N’ Roses Release Brand New Song, ‘Perhaps’
Yes, Guns N' Roses have officially released a brand new song!
New music from the rock legends has been a constant subject since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the band in 2016.
Last year, the band dropped the Hard Skool EP, featuring two new tracks (which have origins going back well over a decade), in addition to live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy," with a live rendition of "Shadow of Your Love" also appearing on the transparent vinyl edition of the release.
This newest song, "Perhaps," comes about a month after speculation that new GN'R music was on the way when the group teased the titles "Perhaps" and "The General" via an Instagram Story of someone flipping through pieces of paper with song titles on them.
Not long after that, Guns N' Roses stage tech Tom Mayhue was heard divulging some details in a video telling a group of people about the band's upcoming plans. "I know that the band's gonna start working on new music, they've got a bunch of stuff recorded already," Mayhue said at the time, "So there will be new Guns N' Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."
READ MORE: New Guns N' Roses Track Leaked on Digital Jukeboxes
While "Perhaps" has officially been released on radio stations across the country as of 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, Aug. 17, it is not yet available on streaming services. As soon as it becomes available, we will share it here.
In the meantime, check out the lyrics for Guns N' Roses' new song, "Perhaps", below.
Guns N' Roses, "Perhaps" Lyrics
Perhaps I was wrong
When I didn’t see you, hey, hey
Perhaps I was wrong, hey
When I don’t believe you
But how would I know how it feels
Or what it takes to be you
I’ve been so upset
Harboring this hate for days
Hey, my sense of rejection
Hey, hey
Is no excuse for my behavior, hey
You pulled the gun, hey, hey
That shot and crucified my savior
Now he is no more and I am without you
Just like I was before
The way I used to be, hey
What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need
My heart bleeds for me
Got a lot more than I bargained for
You’re all alone now
You forgot about the others you were fighting for
You’re all alone
Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored
You’re all alone now
You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more
You’re all alone
Perhaps I was wrong, hey, hey
When I didn’t see you, hey, hey
Perhaps I was wrong, hey
When I don’t believe you
But how would I know how it feels
Or what it takes to be you
I’ve been so upset
Harboring this hate for days
Oh-oh, what a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need
My heart bleeds for me
Ooh, got a lot more than I bargained for
You’re all alone now
You forgot about the others you were fighting for
You’re all alone
Ooh, sold out to the ones that you once ignored
You’re all alone now
You used to be a little crazy now there’s so much more
You’re all alone