Tim Montana Announces Debut Rock Album, ‘Savage,’ Shares Title Track
On Aug. 30, 2023, Tim Montana made his debut splash in the rock world with the release of his single, "Devil You Know."
A powerful track that highlighted both his songwriting experience in Nashville and his musical roots in grunge and metal, "Devil You Know" became a favorite for Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, the Power Hour crew and many others.
In fact, by the end of the year, Loudwire officially dubbed it one of the best songs of 2023.
Nearly seven months later, Montana has followed up that track with the announcement of his first-ever rock album, Savage, and has shared its heavy title track which you can hear below.
When Is Tim Montana's New Album, Savage, Coming Out?
With "Devil You Know" and "Savage" out in the world, Montana is getting fans ready for the rest of Savage, set for release on July 12.
"I've burned every pair of cowboy boots I have," Montana told Chuck Armstrong earlier this year on an episode of Loudwire Nights. "It's been so awesome to get accepted by this [rock and roll] community."
Produced by Micah Wilshire and mixed by Josh Wilbur, Montana is confident this album will draw a clear line in the sand between his country music experience and his deep passion for rock and roll.
"The creative freedom in this genre is so much more than it was over there," Montana told Chuck about the differences between working in country and rock.
Billy Gibbons + Tim Montana Announce Co-Ownership of Wise River Club in Montana
"There, you had to write songs about certain things. Over here, it's like you can put a rock album on and it's just so broad. I'm excited for the creative freedom to do this stuff and write the songs I want to write."
Tim Montana will be joining Loudwire Nights for another conversation tonight (Friday, April 12). Montana will dive into "Savage," his continued love for the rock genre and much more. You can get details on when, where and how to listen to Loudwire Nights right here.
Tim Montana, "Savage"
Tim Montana, "Savage" Lyrics
DOWN TO MY LAST CIGARETTE
BUT IT STILL AIN’T HIT ME YET
MAYBE I’M JUST SCARED TO DEATH
TRYING TO DRIVE RIGHT PAST THE SIGNS
CAN’T PRETEND THAT MY BLOOD AIN’T COLD
THERE’S NO FIRE BUT I SMELL THE SMOKE
POUNDING LIKE A HEARTBEAT
BUILDING UP INSIDE ME
AIN’T NO WAY TO FIGHT THESE
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE
WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL
LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER
LIKE ANIMALS
EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL
WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES
FEEDING THE HABIT
WATCHING THE MADNESS
EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE
WHEN EVERYTHING IS SAID AND DONE
SUN SETS I’M THE ONLY ONE
BURNING LIKE A SNAKE BITE
ROTTEN FROM THE INSIDE
FALLING FROM THE BLACK SKY
WATCHING WHILE THE WORLD DIES
DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE
WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL
LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER
LIKE ANIMALS
EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL
WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES
FEEDING THE HABIT
WATCHING THE MADNESS
EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE
WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS
WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS
WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS
WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS
DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE
WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL
LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER
LIKE ANIMALS
EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL
WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES
FEEDING THE HABIT
WATCHING THE MADNESS
EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE
EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE
Tim Montana, "Savage" Single Artwork
Tim Montana, Savage Album Artwork
Tim Montana, Savage Tracklist
1. "Devil You Know"
2. "Savage"
3. "Ashes"
4. "Die Today"
5. "Shut Me Out"
6. "Right Again"
7. "Get You Some"
8. "Death Row"
9. "Ain't Comin' Down"
10. "Lovely"
11. "Day by Day"
