On Aug. 30, 2023, Tim Montana made his debut splash in the rock world with the release of his single, "Devil You Know."

A powerful track that highlighted both his songwriting experience in Nashville and his musical roots in grunge and metal, "Devil You Know" became a favorite for Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, the Power Hour crew and many others.

In fact, by the end of the year, Loudwire officially dubbed it one of the best songs of 2023.

Nearly seven months later, Montana has followed up that track with the announcement of his first-ever rock album, Savage, and has shared its heavy title track which you can hear below.

When Is Tim Montana's New Album, Savage, Coming Out?

With "Devil You Know" and "Savage" out in the world, Montana is getting fans ready for the rest of Savage, set for release on July 12.

"I've burned every pair of cowboy boots I have," Montana told Chuck Armstrong earlier this year on an episode of Loudwire Nights. "It's been so awesome to get accepted by this [rock and roll] community."

Produced by Micah Wilshire and mixed by Josh Wilbur, Montana is confident this album will draw a clear line in the sand between his country music experience and his deep passion for rock and roll.

"The creative freedom in this genre is so much more than it was over there," Montana told Chuck about the differences between working in country and rock.

READ MORE: Billy Gibbons + Tim Montana Announce Co-Ownership of Wise River Club in Montana

"There, you had to write songs about certain things. Over here, it's like you can put a rock album on and it's just so broad. I'm excited for the creative freedom to do this stuff and write the songs I want to write."

Tim Montana will be joining Loudwire Nights for another conversation tonight (Friday, April 12). Montana will dive into "Savage," his continued love for the rock genre and much more. You can get details on when, where and how to listen to Loudwire Nights right here.

Tim Montana, "Savage"

Tim Montana, "Savage" Lyrics

DOWN TO MY LAST CIGARETTE

BUT IT STILL AIN’T HIT ME YET

MAYBE I’M JUST SCARED TO DEATH

TRYING TO DRIVE RIGHT PAST THE SIGNS

CAN’T PRETEND THAT MY BLOOD AIN’T COLD

THERE’S NO FIRE BUT I SMELL THE SMOKE POUNDING LIKE A HEARTBEAT

BUILDING UP INSIDE ME

AIN’T NO WAY TO FIGHT THESE

ANIMAL INSTINCTS DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE

WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL

LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER

LIKE ANIMALS

EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL

WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES

FEEDING THE HABIT

WATCHING THE MADNESS

EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE WHEN EVERYTHING IS SAID AND DONE

SUN SETS I’M THE ONLY ONE

BURNING LIKE A SNAKE BITE

ROTTEN FROM THE INSIDE

FALLING FROM THE BLACK SKY

WATCHING WHILE THE WORLD DIES DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE

WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL

LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER

LIKE ANIMALS

EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL

WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES

FEEDING THE HABIT

WATCHING THE MADNESS

EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS

WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS

WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS

WE’RE ALL LOST, LOST IN THE MADNESS DOWN WITH THE DAMAGE

WE’VE GOT TO HAVE IT, WE WANT IT ALL

LIVING IN TOWERS, CHASING THE POWER

LIKE ANIMALS

EVERYTHING CAN GO TO HELL

WE CAN KEEP IT FOR OURSELVES

FEEDING THE HABIT

WATCHING THE MADNESS

EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE

EVERYTHING IS SAVAGE

Tim Montana, "Savage" Single Artwork

Tim Montana New Song - 'Savage' BMG loading...

Tim Montana, Savage Album Artwork

Tim Montana New Album, 'Savage' BMG loading...

Tim Montana, Savage Tracklist

1. "Devil You Know"

2. "Savage"

3. "Ashes"

4. "Die Today"

5. "Shut Me Out"

6. "Right Again"

7. "Get You Some"

8. "Death Row"

9. "Ain't Comin' Down"

10. "Lovely"

11. "Day by Day"

