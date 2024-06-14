On July 12, Tim Montana's debut rock album, Savage, will finally be here.

So far, Montana has given fans three songs to tide them over: "Devil You Know," "Savage" and "Die Today." On Friday, June 14, he added a fourth track to that list, the powerful "Shut Me Out," which you can hear below.

"This one's personal," Montana said in a social media video previewing the song. "This one's vulnerable. It might sound like a relationship song, but it's actually about some feelings I had as a teenager. Unwanted feelings, and so I'm glad I got it out."

With lyrics like, "I'm just a distant silhouette that you've forgotten / Lost in a sea of old regrets and I can't stop it / You found your closure / I'm out here, fucked over," there's no question that "Shut Me Out" is deeply cathartic for Montana — and in turn, the song will prove to be cathartic for his fans, too.

"It's therapeutic for me," he said on social media. "Hopefully it's therapeutic for you."

Montana has had many years honing his songwriting chops — more on the country side of things — but as he continues to prepare for the release of Savage, he has been open about the freedom he's felt writing and recording in the rock space.

"This has been stuff that's always been in me," Montana told Chuck Armstrong on a recent edition of Loudwire Nights.

"I've been wanting to express it and get it out. Thanks to you guys [in the rock world], I finally have a lane to do so — and I think this is just the tip of the iceberg."

Earlier this year, Montana said something similar on Loudwire Nights.

"The creative freedom in this genre is so much more than it was over there," he told Chuck about rock versus country. "There, you had to write songs about certain things. Over here, it's like you can put a rock album on and it's just so broad. I'm excited for the creative freedom to do this stuff and write the songs I want to write."

Savage is out on July 12 and "Shut Me Out" is the final preview of the album. Montana has several dates scheduled throughout the year, many with Jerry Cantrell and Bush, and he already has plans for 2025 as direct support for Myles Kennedy.

Tim Montana, "Shut Me Out"

Tim Montana, "Shut Me Out" Lyrics

I’M PAST THE POINT OF GIVING UP

THAT’S WHAT YOU GAVE ME

I GUESS I NEVER WAS ENOUGH

GO ON AND BLAME ME

IT’S MY FAULT, ALWAYS IS

YOUR POISON, YOUR LAST KISS LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT

PUSH ME, PULL ME

USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN

IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED

OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED

LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT I’M JUST A DISTANT SILHOUETTE

THAT YOU’VE FORGOTTEN

LOST IN A SEA OF OLD REGRETS

AND I CAN’T STOP IT

YOU FOUND YOUR CLOSURE

I’M OUT HERE FUCKED OVER LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT

PUSH ME, PULL ME

USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN

IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED

OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED

LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT

SHUT ME OUT LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT

PUSH ME, PULL ME

USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN

IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED

OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED

LOVE ME, HATE ME

BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT

SHUT ME OUT

