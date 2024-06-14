Listen to Tim Montana’s New Track, ‘Shut Me Out,’ From Debut Rock Album
On July 12, Tim Montana's debut rock album, Savage, will finally be here.
So far, Montana has given fans three songs to tide them over: "Devil You Know," "Savage" and "Die Today." On Friday, June 14, he added a fourth track to that list, the powerful "Shut Me Out," which you can hear below.
"This one's personal," Montana said in a social media video previewing the song. "This one's vulnerable. It might sound like a relationship song, but it's actually about some feelings I had as a teenager. Unwanted feelings, and so I'm glad I got it out."
With lyrics like, "I'm just a distant silhouette that you've forgotten / Lost in a sea of old regrets and I can't stop it / You found your closure / I'm out here, fucked over," there's no question that "Shut Me Out" is deeply cathartic for Montana — and in turn, the song will prove to be cathartic for his fans, too.
"It's therapeutic for me," he said on social media. "Hopefully it's therapeutic for you."
Montana has had many years honing his songwriting chops — more on the country side of things — but as he continues to prepare for the release of Savage, he has been open about the freedom he's felt writing and recording in the rock space.
"This has been stuff that's always been in me," Montana told Chuck Armstrong on a recent edition of Loudwire Nights.
"I've been wanting to express it and get it out. Thanks to you guys [in the rock world], I finally have a lane to do so — and I think this is just the tip of the iceberg."
Earlier this year, Montana said something similar on Loudwire Nights.
"The creative freedom in this genre is so much more than it was over there," he told Chuck about rock versus country. "There, you had to write songs about certain things. Over here, it's like you can put a rock album on and it's just so broad. I'm excited for the creative freedom to do this stuff and write the songs I want to write."
Savage is out on July 12 and "Shut Me Out" is the final preview of the album. Montana has several dates scheduled throughout the year, many with Jerry Cantrell and Bush, and he already has plans for 2025 as direct support for Myles Kennedy.
Tim Montana, "Shut Me Out"
Tim Montana, "Shut Me Out" Lyrics
I’M PAST THE POINT OF GIVING UP
THAT’S WHAT YOU GAVE ME
I GUESS I NEVER WAS ENOUGH
GO ON AND BLAME ME
IT’S MY FAULT, ALWAYS IS
YOUR POISON, YOUR LAST KISS
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
PUSH ME, PULL ME
USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN
IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED
OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
I’M JUST A DISTANT SILHOUETTE
THAT YOU’VE FORGOTTEN
LOST IN A SEA OF OLD REGRETS
AND I CAN’T STOP IT
YOU FOUND YOUR CLOSURE
I’M OUT HERE FUCKED OVER
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
PUSH ME, PULL ME
USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN
IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED
OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
SHUT ME OUT
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
PUSH ME, PULL ME
USE ME, TEAR ME DOWN
IT’S A LITTLE BIT COMPLICATED
OUT HERE ALONE SEDATED
LOVE ME, HATE ME
BREAK ME, SHUT ME OUT
SHUT ME OUT
