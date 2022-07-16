Former Three Days Grace Singer Adam Gontier Says Reunion With Band Is ‘Likely’

Next January will mark 10 years since frontman Adam Gontier left Three Days Grace in 2013. And though the Canadian rock act has continued in his wake with vocalist Matt Walst, and Gontier has gone on to found Saint Asonia with Staind's Mike Mushok, it appears he may be feeling the itch to get back to his roots.

In a recent interview with Rock Feed, Gontier was asked if he'd ever consider reuniting with Three Days Grace in the future. His response: "Yeah. I mean, for sure. We've all grown up. It's been a while. There's no hard feelings or anything like that. We're all in touch now and we talk and text and stuff."

Though he did add, "We haven't really talked about doing anything — not yet anyway — but I feel like something like that is most likely down the road at some point. ... You never know, anything is possible for sure."

Gontier could be feeling nostalgic after he and his former bandmates appeared together for the first time in a while at an event where they were inducted into the Norwood District High School Hall of Honor at their alma mater in Ontario, Canada.



Speaking of the occasion, Three Days Grace bassist Brad Walst told radio station WGRD, "I think just having us together in that room was way more powerful, for sure ... It was a pretty cool feeling,"

Getting the band back together could also reignite the chemistry that was behind Three Day Grace's first three albums, all of which have been certified platinum by the RIAA and have made them one of the most commercially successful bands of this century. Those albums - 2003's self-titled debut, 2006's "One-X" and 2009's "Life Starts Now," also placed in the top three of a recent Loudwire Nights Album Of The Week Poll.