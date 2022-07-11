Poll: What’s the Best Three Days Grace Album? – Vote Now

Three Days Grace are one of the most commercially-successful rock bands of the 21st century. They've put out a total of seven albums so far with two different singers, but which is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Three Days Grace formed in Ontario, Canada, in 1997 but didn't release their self-titled debut album until 2003. The lead single, "I Hate Everything About You" was a smash hit, and became one of the most popular rock songs of the decade. The follow-up record, 2006's One-X, followed in its predecessor's footsteps in terms of success, spawning popular tracks such as "Riot," "Animal I Have Become" and "Never Too Late."

The group released two more albums with original vocalist Adam Gontier before he departed in early 2013 to deal with his addiction and other personal endeavors. As a result, they recruited bassist Brad Walst's brother Matt Walst to sing for them, and they've since released another three albums with him, the most recent being 2022's Explosions.

The rockers are currently tied with Shinedown for the most No. 1 songs on the Mainstream Rock charts — both bands have had 17 singles reach the top. "Lifetime" from Explosions is their most recent chart-topping track, peaking at No. 1 in April.

Head below to vote for your favorite Three Days Grace album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Led Zeppelin album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.