11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 18-24, 2025)
It was a relatively light week for new tour and festival and announcements, but we've got 11 new tours to reveal for rock and metal fans this week.
Sitting at the top of the pack are Sevendust, who are starting to look ahead to the end of the year where they will be playing a special acoustic run of shows. The other big new tour features guitarist Tom Morello who will be embarking on a November run of shows as he starts off his solo rock career.
Elsewhere, you've got a hard-hitting pairing from Agnostic Front and Strung Out, a buzzy fall tour from Loathe and plenty more.
This week also featured the reveal of the Dia De Los Deftones lineup as well as the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Denver roster of acts performing.
Check out all of this week's new tour and festival announcements below.
Agnostic Front / Strung Out
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Murphy's Law, La Armada
Notes: Strung Out revisiting 2004 album Exile in Oblivion
Ticketing Info
Brian Jonestown Massacre
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: Cast on two shows
Ticketing Info
Cold Gawd
Tour Dates: July 27 - Aug. 9; Sept. 23 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: newmoon, High Vis
Ticketing Info
Death To All
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30
Support Acts: Gorguts, Phobophillic
Ticketing Info
Ghoul
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: No/Mas, Spiter
Ticketing Info
Loathe
Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 24
Support Acts: Trauma Ray, Spy
Ticketing Info
Tom Morello
Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sevendust
Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Cory Marks
Notes: This will be an acoustic tour.
Ticketing Info
The Speaker Wars
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Street Eaters
Tour Dates: July 30 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: A large variety of acts.
Ticketing Info
Worriers
Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 18
Support Acts: Tiny Stills, Ricky
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Dead and Company will headline a three-night celebration playing the Grateful Dead's music on their 60th anniversary. Scheduled for Aug. 1-3 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, the event will be livestreamed via Nugs.net. Billy Strings, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band are among the opening acts.
Ticketing Info
* Deftones have revealed the lineup for their annual Dia De Los Deftones. Returning to San Diego's Petco Park on Nov. 1, Deftones will be joined by Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Regulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare and University.
Ticketing Info
* Tool will make their return to Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on Dec. 19. This is their first performance in Hawaii since 2011.
Ticketing Info
* Def Leppard have announced a Las Vegas residency taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between Feb. 3 - 28.
Ticketing Info
* Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver has fleshed out their 2025 lineup. Acid Bath and Blood Incantation will be joined by Eyehategod, Chat Pile, Deadguy, The Red Chord and Primitive Man among others on Dec. 5 and 6 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium.
Ticketing Info
* Converge have announced plans to launch the Saddest Day festival. Touche Amore, Coalesce, The Hope Conspiracy, Soul Glo, Year of the Knife, Stress Positions and Wormwood will play. The groups will play the Roadrunner in Boston on Dec. 13.
Ticketing Info
* Foreigner have announced a one-night only benefit concert taking place Sept. 5 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the Long Island University Post campus. The concert will feature acoustic renditions of the band's biggest hits.and the Uniondale High School choir will join the band.
Ticketing Info
