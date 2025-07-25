It was a relatively light week for new tour and festival and announcements, but we've got 11 new tours to reveal for rock and metal fans this week.

Sitting at the top of the pack are Sevendust, who are starting to look ahead to the end of the year where they will be playing a special acoustic run of shows. The other big new tour features guitarist Tom Morello who will be embarking on a November run of shows as he starts off his solo rock career.

Elsewhere, you've got a hard-hitting pairing from Agnostic Front and Strung Out, a buzzy fall tour from Loathe and plenty more.

This week also featured the reveal of the Dia De Los Deftones lineup as well as the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Denver roster of acts performing.

Check out all of this week's new tour and festival announcements below.

Agnostic Front / Strung Out

agnostic front in 2025 Reigning Phoenix Music loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Murphy's Law, La Armada

Notes: Strung Out revisiting 2004 album Exile in Oblivion

Ticketing Info

Brian Jonestown Massacre

brian jonestown massacre in 2025 Photo: Joe Eley loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: Cast on two shows

Ticketing Info

Cold Gawd

cold gawd in 2025 Photo by Tori Siperly loading...

Tour Dates: July 27 - Aug. 9; Sept. 23 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: newmoon, High Vis

Ticketing Info

Death To All

death to all in 2025 photo credit: Alex Solca loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30

Support Acts: Gorguts, Phobophillic

Ticketing Info

Ghoul

ghoul in 2025 Photo by J Donovan Malley loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: No/Mas, Spiter

Ticketing Info

Loathe

loathe in 2025 Photo credit: Steve Gullick loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 24

Support Acts: Trauma Ray, Spy

Ticketing Info

Tom Morello

Tom Morello Travis Shinn Photography loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Sevendust

sevendust, songs most played live Chuck Bruckmann loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: Cory Marks

Notes: This will be an acoustic tour.

Ticketing Info

The Speaker Wars

the speaker wars in 2025 Michelle Ganeles loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Street Eaters

street eaters in 2025 Credit: Heather Frienkel loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Sept. 15

Support Acts: A large variety of acts.

Ticketing Info

Worriers

worriers in 2025 Clarion Call loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 11 - 18

Support Acts: Tiny Stills, Ricky

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

sonic temple 2025 crowd surfer Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker loading...

* Dead and Company will headline a three-night celebration playing the Grateful Dead's music on their 60th anniversary. Scheduled for Aug. 1-3 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, the event will be livestreamed via Nugs.net. Billy Strings, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band are among the opening acts.

Ticketing Info

* Deftones have revealed the lineup for their annual Dia De Los Deftones. Returning to San Diego's Petco Park on Nov. 1, Deftones will be joined by Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Regulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare and University.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Tool will make their return to Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena on Dec. 19. This is their first performance in Hawaii since 2011.

Ticketing Info

* Def Leppard have announced a Las Vegas residency taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between Feb. 3 - 28.

Ticketing Info

* Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver has fleshed out their 2025 lineup. Acid Bath and Blood Incantation will be joined by Eyehategod, Chat Pile, Deadguy, The Red Chord and Primitive Man among others on Dec. 5 and 6 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium.

Ticketing Info

* Converge have announced plans to launch the Saddest Day festival. Touche Amore, Coalesce, The Hope Conspiracy, Soul Glo, Year of the Knife, Stress Positions and Wormwood will play. The groups will play the Roadrunner in Boston on Dec. 13.

Ticketing Info

* Foreigner have announced a one-night only benefit concert taking place Sept. 5 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the Long Island University Post campus. The concert will feature acoustic renditions of the band's biggest hits.and the Uniondale High School choir will join the band.

Ticketing Info