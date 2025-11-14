Cory Marks joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Nov. 13), the eve of the kick-off for his latest tour alongside Sevendust. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I think I've put together a pretty good half-hour acoustic set that will be a good indicator of who I am, what I do and what I love," Marks told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

Get our free mobile app

"A little country, a little rock and a little metal, too. I'm really excited to hit the road with Sevendust."

In addition to discussing the tour — which starts tonight (Nov. 14) in Columbia, Mo. — Marks dove into his latest album, Sorry For Nothing Vol. 2, the follow-up to 2024's Sorry For Nothing.

And just like his set for the Sevendust tour, he thinks the record captures every side of him.

READ MORE: Cory Marks Discusses His Love For Ozzy Osbourne's 'Black Rain'

"So I started with the first batch, which was Sorry for Nothing Vol. 1, which came out last December," Marks shared.

"And then three weeks ago, we released Sorry for Nothing Vol. 2, which is the other batch of songs, and in my opinion, a perfect mix of country, rock, and even a little bit of metal in there too."

What Else Did Cory Marks Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Working with producer Kevin Churko: "I'm very lucky to have someone like Kevin and of course Kane, his son, in my corner. [He] took me on early on in my career. To be able to call them friends and family is something very special and something I've never taken for granted because it's almost like family first before work."

Why he doesn't think there is a third volume for his Sorry For Nothing albums: "I think I've wrapped that part up. I think it's time for a new chapter. I mean, there's still a lot of music in the vault that I've written that I still haven't released yet."

How busy he's been in 2025: "This Southside Double-Wide tour with Sevendust will be my third U.S. tour in a year, in a calendar year. This year alone, I've played seven and traveled eight countries, including three U.S. tours and some U.S. festivals this year. I think we're at about 65 shows so far this year and then we're taking on this Sevendust tour, which is another 22 shows."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Cory Marks joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.